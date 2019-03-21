Throwing food, sex for chicken nuggets and other area Florida man and woman arrests

Florida man is well known for the countless odd situations he has found himself in over the years, and not just the Florida Man birthday challenge trending on social media.
But there are plenty of interesting scenarios right in the backyard of Manatee County and the greater Tampa Bay area.
Food has often been used as a weapon of sorts by the Florida man.
A Bradenton man got mad at his mother and hurled sausages at her when she told he would have to wait a few minutes before she could make him something to eat.
Burritos were flying after a Manatee County man shoved the Taco Bell food into his wife’s face during an argument.
Some of the burrito also went up the woman’s nose, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report. The 49-year-old Parrish man was arrested on a battery charge.
After finding out his father helped deliver him at birth, a Holiday man sent pizza flying. Pasco County sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a piece of pizza on a chair after a 33-year-old man became upset when he learned his father helped with his birth. The man waited for his father to come home and shoved the slice of pizza in his face, according to reports.
Not to be left out of the food fighting trend, a Tampa man threw a cookie at his girlfriend in a fight in Pasco County.
While the type of cookie was not clear, the 41-year-old man was charged with domestic battery as a result of the incident.
Elected officials are not exempt to getting into trouble in Florida. Two mayors of a Florida town were arrested within weeks of each other, according to reports.
One mayor was arrested after reportedly firing at SWAT members who came to his home as part of an ongoing investigation. A few weeks later, the acting mayor was also arrested after a phone conversation with the former mayor led to charges of conspiracy to obstruction of justice and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate the commission of a crime, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Though try as he might, this Florida man did not get out of an arrest by spinning and bobbing through a portion of his field sobriety test.
The 33-year-old Trinity man was arrested after he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle and told Pasco County sheriff’s deputies he thought he was in Clearwater. When asked to perform sobriety tests, he eventually began bouncing as he walked along the line, hopped, and spun around, appearing to dance.
He later told FOX 13 he would not call what he did dancing.
Across the country, the Transportation Security Administration has guidelines on what passengers can bring on a plane. A Florida man learned the hard way a replica grenade launcher is not one of them.
The contents of a St. Augustine man’s bag were confiscated at a Pennsylvania airport after TSA agents found pieces of a grenade launcher inside. It was non-functioning, but it was confiscated. The man was told he could not bring replica weapons on the plane and allowed to get on his flight to Orlando.
But it’s not always a man in the headlines, Florida women appear here and there too. A homeless Bradenton woman was arrested for after police say she agreed to perform a sexual act for money and some chicken nuggets.
Another Florida woman was armed with a knife when she chased a man across six lanes of traffic during an argument.
Hollywood has led us to believe culprits always return to the scene of the crime. This Florida man did exactly that when he was unsuccessful in Largo bank robberies.
The man walked up to one bank, but found it was not yet open, so he went to another bank, but was thwarted by safety glass. Police say he returned to the first bank, where he was met by a police officer and was arrested.
BONUS: In Daytona Beach, a Florida man was sentenced to 10 days in jail after he attacked a person dressed in a “Minion” costume. According to the State Attorney’s Office, the 26-year-old man attacked a 41-year-old man dressed in a “Minion” costume while promoting a local business.
