A Florida mayor was arrested weeks ago. The acting mayor is now facing charges, too

Just weeks after Port Richey’s mayor was arrested, the man serving as acting mayor was also taken into custody, according to reports.
Terrence Rowe, 64, was Port Richey’s vice-mayor, but recently became acting mayor following the arrest of Mayor Dale Massad last month, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Rowe was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of obstruction of justice, conspiring to commit obstruction and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, jail records show.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents received information Rowe was conspiring to interfere with an ongoing investigation, according to ABC Action News.
“This is a big piece of the former case which is still active and ongoing,” FDLE special Agent Mark Brutnell told FOX13. “What I can say about this is if you’re not a witness or a subject of any criminal investigation please don’t inject or insert yourself into one.”
Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office will handle the prosecution, Bay News 9 reported.
Rowe has since been released from jail on a $15,000 bond.
Rowe’s arrest comes less than three weeks after Port Richey’s former mayor’s arrest on Feb. 21.
