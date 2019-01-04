Florida man’s father helped give birth to him. That news sent pizza flying, cops say

A 33-year-old family secret sent pizza flying through the air Thursday for one Florida family.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a domestic battery in the 2400 block of Hoover Drive in Holiday, Fox 13 News reports. When they arrived, there was a slice of pizza on a chair, with cheese and sauce on the floor nearby, according to an arrest report.
The mess stemmed from an altercation that occurred shortly after Robert Houston found out that his father had helped birth him 33 years ago, WFLA News Channel 8 reports. He waited for his dad to return home from walking the dogs and immediately shoved pizza in his face, officials said.
“He threw pizza at his dad’s face, striking him with it, due to him being mad his dad helped give birth to him,” an arrest report said, according to WTSP 10 News.
The attack also involved the victim being held down in a chair and shouted at, ABC Action News reports. Investigators say two other family members were able to vouch for the victim.
Houston was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of domestic battery, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held on $150 at the Land O’ Lakes Jail.
