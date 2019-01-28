Parrish man shoved Taco Bell burrito into wife’s face during confrontation, cops say

A Parrish man is accused of smashing his Taco Bell order in his wife’s face and up her nose during a confrontation over the weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home in the 12000 block of 23rd Street East in Parrish around 2 p.m. Sunday. There, a woman told deputies who arrived she was upset and depressed about an issue with a family member and tried to seek comfort from her husband, Victor Fosser, 49, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“Instead of providing comfort he went to Taco Bell and picked up lunch,” deputies wrote.
When he returned, he tried to give her a burrito and held it in front of her face, making fun of her for being upset, the affidavit stated.
The woman grabbed the burrito and threw it on the floor.
Fosser then picked up the rest of the burritos and “smashed them in her face causing some to go up into her nose,” according to the affidavit.
Fosser was arrested on a charge of battery and taken to the Manatee County jail.
