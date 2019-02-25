Crime

Florida man arrested after throwing a cookie at his live-in girlfriend, cops say

By Madeleine Marr

February 25, 2019 02:22 PM

A scene of violence played out at a Zephyrhills, Florida, home late Sunday morning.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, officers responding to a disturbance call made contact with a woman who told them her boyfriend had hit her in the head with a cookie.

A red mark could be seen on the woman’s forehead by her hairline, said the report, which added that the victim said she was hit with a “hard piece.”

The arrest affidavit says that the alleged suspect, Wade Alan Smith, admitted to throwing the cookie at her without her consent. The type of cookie is unclear.

Officers say the two live together and are in an “intimate relationship.”

Smith was arrested and charged with domestic battery.

The 41-year-old Tampa native was still in custody as of Monday afternoon at the Pasco County Jail.

