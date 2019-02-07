Florida man suspected of DUI appears to dance through sobriety test

A man deputies suspected of driving under the influence could not dance his way out of an arrest, but body camera footage shows him spinning and bobbing his way through part of his field sobriety test.
Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies saw a vehicle running with its lights on in front of the gate of a closed Holiday business around 1:23 a.m. Tuesday. Inside was Christopher R. Larson, 33, of Trinity, asleep at the wheel with his foot on the brake, according to the affidavit.
It took deputies several minutes to wake Larson up and get him out of the vehicle, according to the vehicle. They then had to reach inside and put the vehicle in park and shut off the engine to keep it from rolling forward.
Larson told deputies he thought he was in Clearwater. Deputies started having Larson perform field sobriety exercises.
At one point in the tests, Larson was instructed to walk heel-to-toe across a piece of tape stretched out on the ground. He started walking, but eventually starting bouncing as he walked along the line, hopped, and spun around, appearing to dance.
After the tests, deputies arrested Larson on suspicion of DUI. A breath sample showed his blood alcohol content was 0.28. BAC over 0.08 in Florida is considered to be impaired driving.
Larson told FOX 13 he would not call what he did dancing and declined to comment further.
