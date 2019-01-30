Florida man attacked someone in a ‘Minions’ suit last summer. Now he’s paying for it

A Florida man will spend more than a week in jail and pay for damages after he attacked a man wearing a “Minion” costume in Daytona Beach.
Ryan C. Nihart, 26, was sentenced to 10 days in jail to be followed by one year of probation for the July 8 attack, according to the State Attorney’s Office. He was also ordered to pay restitution for the suit, which was damaged in the incident, and enroll in a moral recognition therapy program as part of his probation.
Nihart was adjudicated guilty after a plea Monday to charges of misdemeanor battery and criminal mischief.
According to the State Attorney’s Office, Nihart attacked a 41-year-old man dressed in a “Minion” costume while promoting a local business.
Nihart “began to get rough” with the man, picked him up, swung him around and slammed him to the ground, according to the charging affidavit. The man, police noted, is partially blind and had a bruise on his forearm but refused medical attention at the scene.
The business owner told police the suit was valued at $300.
Cell phone and surveillance video captured footage of the attack.
Nihart was 25 at the time of the incident.
The minion characters are featured in the Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment “Despicable Me” and “Minions” movies.
