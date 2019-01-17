Florida man tried to rob two banks. But cops say when he got nothing, he came back

Apparently it’s not just in Hollywood that people return to the scene of the crime.
Largo police say they arrested a man who tried, unsuccessfully, to rob two banks before returning to the first one.
Police said in a Facebook post Ronald Massey tried to enter the Bank of America on Wednesday morning, but found the bank wasn’t open yet.
Massey wore a mask while trying to open the bank’s door around 8:20 a.m., but then rode away on his bicycle when he could not get inside, Spectrum Bay News 9 reported. Employees of the bank called police to report the incident.
About 40 minutes later and roughly a quarter-mile south of the Bank of America, police got another reporter of an attempted robbery, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Massey went to the BB&T bank where he tried to get money using a knife, but safety glass at the bank forced him to leave empty handed, according to police.
Tellers behind the safety glass left the area to call police, according to WFLA.
That’s when Massey went back to the Bank of America. There, he was met by a Largo police officer, who was taking a report, and was arrested.
Bay News 9 reported Massey was still wearing a mask and carrying a knife when he returned.
“Massey just got out of prison for robbing two other Largo banks,” police said.
WFLA reported he was released Jan. 10.
