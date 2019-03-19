Florida woman chased man across six lanes of traffic with a knife during fight, cops say

A Florida woman grabbed a knife and chased a man across six lanes of traffic during an argument in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
Stephanie Wykel, 30, was arguing with a man she is in a relationship with and asking to see his phone, according to the affidavit. When he started to walk away without answering her or showing her the phone, deputies say Wykel grabbed a knife from the kitchen of the home in the 14000 block of U.S. 19 in Hudson.
According to deputies, Wykel waved the knife while chasing the man across six lanes of U.S. 19 around 3:41 a.m. Tuesday.
She faces a charge of domestic aggravated assault and was taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.
