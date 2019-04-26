Manatee Eats: Where are the best dine-out places in Manatee County? Locals know best

Manatee Eats! A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A diverse variety of foods are available in Manatee County, and everyone has their own ideas about what's best.

Who knows local food better than locals?

Nobody.

That’s why we started asking members of our Facebook group, Manatee Eats, for tips on where to dine out in Manatee County.

The response has been deliciously amazing.

Below, you’ll find all of the recommendations that we’ve received to this point in one convenient list.

If you want to go out to eat, but you don’t know where to go, you’ve come to right place.

If you’re craving a perfect slice of pizza, a bomb-diggity burger or an incredible ice cream cone, you’ve come to right place.

If you want to try something new or discover a hidden gem, you’ve come to right place.

Here’s a short list of the restaurants, cafes, diners, dessert shops and breweries where locals love to eat and drink.

We can’t wait to see what they recommend next.

Barbecue

C&K Smoke House BBQ, 12119 U.S. Highway 301 N., Parrish.

Mission BBQ, 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Hickory Hollow Barbecue, 4705 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton.

Beer

3 Keys Brewing and Eatery, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Motorworks Brewing, 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton.

The Loaded Barrel Tavern, 450 12th St. W., Bradenton.

Breakfast

The Sage Biscuit Café, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, and 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 1121 Cortez Road W., Bradenton, and 5405 University Parkway, Unit 104, University Park.

Popi’s Place, 815 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 10508 U.S. 41, Palmetto; 3911 U.S. 301, Ellenton; 6409 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton.

First Watch, 7118 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; 8306 Market St., Bradenton.

Bacon and onion find their way atop a burger in the kitchen at S.O.B. Burgers in Bradenton. Bradenton Herald file photo

Burgers

S.O.B. Burgers, 5866 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Shake Station, 4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton.

Kelsey’s on Cortez, 7020 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Calzones

San Remo Pizza and Pasta, 1914 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Danny’s Pizzeria, 7220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza, 5227 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Chicken wings

Chumlee’s Wings, 3436 U.S. 301, Ellenton.

SketchDaddy’s Wings ‘N Things, 7814 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Kelsey’s on Cortez, 7020 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Coffee

Tellers, 1201 Sixth Ave. W., Bradenton.

Land of a Thousand Hills, 1822 59th St. W., Bradenton.

Mountain Comforts Coffee Café, 3550 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton.

Oscura Café & Bar, 540 13th St. W., Bradenton.

A traditional Cuban sandwich recipe calls for sliced ham, roast pork with a citrusy marinade (called mojo) and Swiss cheese layered in a loaf of Cuban bread. The sandwich is then garnished with pickles and mustard. Zbigniew Bzdak MCT

Cuban sandwiches

Café Havana, 1440 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

Crazy Papa’s, 4720 53rd Ave.. E., Bradenton.

Noreen’s Deli, 616 30th Ave. E., Bradenton.

Abuela’s Kitchen, 727 Seventh St. W., Palmetto.

Customers can customize fresh doughnuts with glazes and toppings at The Donut Experiment on Anna Maria Island. Bradenton Herald file photo

Doughnuts

Turner Donut Shop, 902 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

Bradenton Donut Shop, 4616 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Shipley Do-Nuts, 6571 State Road 70 E., Bradenton.

The Farm House, 902 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Bowled Life, also known as the “Purple People Feeder,” is a food truck serving fruit bowls, salad bowls, smoothies and more in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Photo courtesy of Bowled Life

Food trucks

Bowled Life. facebook.com/bowledlife. 941-257-9235.

Grandma Wan, 2711 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton (Tuesday through Sunday). 813-476-2760.

The Schnitzel Trailer. facebook.com/tstfood. 941-779-8080

Dona Betty Tacos, 5510 14th St. W. Bradenton (Tuesday through Sunday). 941-580-4730.

French fries

Five Guys, 6783 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; and 8447 Cooper Creek Blvd., Sarasota.

Central Cafe, 906 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Checkers, 1001 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto; 5140 Cortez Road, Bradenton; 5220 15th St. E., Bradenton; 6020 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton; 8357 N. Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota.

Jaxx Sports Bar, 1035 Hasko Road, Palmetto.

There’s no fried chicken like Publix fried chicken, according to Manatee County locals. Mark Batson Courtesy of Publix

Fried chicken

Publix.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 3390 First St., Bradenton.

Metro Diner, 4726 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

A banana split at Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream. Tyler's Homemade Ice Cream

Ice cream

Shake Pit, 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Sweetberries Frozen Custard and Eatery, 4500 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton.

Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream, 11904 Cortez Road, Cortez.

A spread of traditional Indian dishes at Flavors of India in Bradenton. Photo courtesy of Flavors of India

Indian cuisine

Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, 8453 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton.

Flavors of India, 6103 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Mac ‘n’ cheese

O’bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., Bradenton.

Mission BBQ, 4501 14th St. W., Bradenton.

The Waterfront Restaurant, 111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria.

Oven-fresh pepperoni pizza at Casa Di Pizza on State Road 64 in Bradenton. Casa Di Pizza

Pizza

Danny’s Pizzeria, 7220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Fire and Stone Pizza, 10519 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Fav’s Italian Cucina, 419 12th St. W., Bradenton.

Casa Di Pizza, 4658 State Road 64, Bradenton

The Loaded Barrel Tavern, 450 12th St. W., Bradenton.

Salad

Gecko’s Grill & Pub, 7228 55th Ave. E. and 4310 State Road 64 E.

Columbia Restaurant, 411 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota.

Bowled Life Cafe, 929 10th St. E., Palmetto.

Stone crab claws at the Star Fish Company Seafood Market and Restaurant in Cortez. Bradenton Herald file photo

Seafood

Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez.

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina, 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Blue Marlin Grill, 121 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach.

The Waterfront Restaurant, 111 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria.

Steak

Michael John’s Restaurant, 1040 Carlton Arms Blvd., Bradenton.

Longhorn Steakhouse, 4502 14th St. W., Bradenton.

The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota.

Sushi

Sam Oh Jung, 6032 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Thai Wasabi, 5250 State Road 64 E., Bradenton.

Sushi Hana, 4274 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

Poppo’s tacos range from $3 to $4 and are customizable with a choice of proteins and toppings. Poppo's Taqueria

Tacos

Poppo’s Taqueria, 212 C Pine Ave., Bradenton; 6777 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 4220 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; and 8471 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton.

Birdrock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton.

Tio Carlos at Red Barn Flea Market, 1707 First St., Bradenton.

Vegan and vegetarian

Sage Biscuit Café, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton and 1401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

Birdrock Taco Shack, 1004 10th Ave. W., Bradenton.

Flavors of India, 6103 14th St. W.,Bradenton.

Blue Jasper Restaurant, 5718 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Poppo’s Taqueria, 212 C Pine Ave., Bradenton; 6777 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton; 4220 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton; and 8471 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton.

There are lots of waterfront dining options in Manatee County. We asked locals to fill us in on their favorites. Bradenton Herald File Photo

Waterfront dining

Star Fish Company, 12306 46th Ave. W., Cortez.

Tide Tables Restaurant and Marina, 12507 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

Riverhouse Waterfront Restaurant, 995 Riverside Dr., Palmetto.

Linger Lodge, 7205 85th St. Court E., Bradenton.

Not a member of Manatee Eats? Join the group today to get in on the local food and drink discussion.

If you have suggestions for the topic of a future Manatee Eats story, drop us a line at rballogg@bradenton.com.