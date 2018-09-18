Go nuts for doughnuts: Locals recommend their favorite doughnuts in Manatee County

Doughnuts are the quintessential American confection.

Yes, not only can we make halos of sugar dough, but we can fry them, too!

And if that isn’t enough, we bathe them in more sugar just for good measure.

Doughnuts are a classic, and you can’t go wrong with traditional styles such as glazed and cream-filled.

On the other hand, the recent success of artisanal and mini-doughnut shops is taking the dessert food in interesting new directions.

Luckily, Manatee County has a little bit of the old school and the new.

We asked the Bradenton Herald Facebook Group “Manatee Eats” where to find the best ones.

Here’s where they recommend:

Turner Donut Shop

Turner’s is one of those nostalgic spots for a classic doughnut. The walk-up counter servers all of your favorites, fried to perfection.

They also serve potato flour doughnuts, the retro treat also known as the spudnut.

Turner Donut Shop is at 902 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton. Info: 941-746-7909.

Bradenton Donut Shop

Bradenton Donut Shop is another good stop for traditional doughnuts (including spudnuts).

The sour cream and vanilla cream doughnuts get particularly rave reviews.

Bradenton Donut Shop is at 4616 14th St. W., Bradenton. Info: 941-758-9808.

There are more than 60 variations of doughnuts and kolaches at Shipley Do-Nuts. Doughnuts cost about $1 each or about $9 for a dozen. Kolaches are $2.49 each or about $30 for a dozen.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Bradenton boasts the only Florida location of this nationally franchised doughnut haven.

Shipley Do-Nuts offers 60 types of doughnuts, including glazed, iced, sugar-coated, yeast and cake varieties.

The brand is known for its time-tested recipes and quality ingredients.

Shipley Do-Nuts is at 6571 State Road 70 E., Bradenton. Info: shipleydonuts.com.

The Farm House

The Farm House is a home decor and custom furniture store that also happens to sell doughnuts, and they know how to build them right.

The doughnuts are mini, but don’t let the size fool you; they pack a decadent punch.

Try flavors such as “Cow Pattie” (chocolate, peanut butter drizzle and Reese’s), “Hay Stack” (chocolate, toasted coconut and caramel drizzle) or “The Hoedown” (vanilla and sprinkles).

Or, better yet, build your own.

The Farm House is at 902 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton. Info: thefarmhousedonutsanddecor.com.

Other recommendations:

▪ The Donut Experiment, 210C Pine Ave., Anna Maria.

▪ Peachey’s Baking Co. is a food truck serving at multiple locations in Manatee and Sarasota counties. The business goes on break summer through early fall — look for the truck’s return in November.

▪ Gold Star Donuts, 1246 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota (The business is temporarily closed for repairs, but rumor among Manatee foodies is that the store will reopen soon).