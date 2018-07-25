Readers’ choice: Here are your picks for the best ice cream shops in Manatee County

Summer is hot.
Ice cream is not.
We asked members of the Bradenton Herald Facebook group “Manatee Eats” for ice cream shop recommendations around Manatee County.
Here are the top shops that locals recommend. Let this neighborhood ice cream guide see you through until cooler days are here again.
1. Shake Pit
Shake Pit has arguably been Bradenton’s favorite ice cream stop since 1959. Offering up soft serve, ice cream, shakes, malts and ice cream sodas, Shake Pit is a good place to hang out after the game or a long day at the beach. Pair your frozen heaven with a cheeseburger, hot dog or some chili cheese fries.
Try this: When you’re going to a classic spot, stick with a classic. We recommend the plain old vanilla shake. Or, go crazy and get a pineapple shake. We won’t judge.
Shake Pit is at 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-748-4016.
2. SweetBerries Frozen Custard and Eatery
SweetBerries technically serves custard, which is just ice cream made even more decadent with the help of egg yolk.
One of the more unique offerings at SweetBerries is the concrete, which is a serving of custard with fruits, nuts, candies or flavorings blended in. You can also go the traditional route and get your custard in a cup, cone, float, shake or sundae. For the hungry, there’s a full menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads, soup and gourmet hot dogs.
Try this: Razz-Ma-Tazz, a concrete made with chocolate custard, raspberries and almonds.
Sweetberries Frozen Custard and Eatery is at 4500 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton. 941-750-6771. sweetberries.com.
3. Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream
Tyler’s has three locations, but our readers specifically recommend the original Cortez shop. Tyler’s gourmet old fashioned ice cream is made on site in five gallon batches to ensure freshness and flavor.
Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream is at 11904 Cortez Road, Cortez. 941-243-3841. tylersicecream.com.
Try this: A banana split is the perfect way to enjoy Tyler’s ice cream.
Other recommendations:
▪ Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach.
▪ Two Scoops, 101 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria.
▪ Shake Station, 4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton.
▪ Cold Stone Creamery, 7476 Cortez Road, Bradenton.
▪ Corwin’s Ice Cream and Smoothies, 1000 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton.
▪ Joe’s Eats and Sweets, 219 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach.
Not a member of Manatee Eats? Join the group today to get in on the local food and drink discussion.
