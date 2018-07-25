Blackberry custard comes by the cup or the cone at SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard in Bradenton.
Blackberry custard comes by the cup or the cone at SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard in Bradenton. SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard
Blackberry custard comes by the cup or the cone at SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard in Bradenton. SweetBerries Eatery and Frozen Custard

Entertainment

Readers’ choice: Here are your picks for the best ice cream shops in Manatee County

By Ryan Ballogg

rballogg@bradenton.com

July 25, 2018 10:22 AM

Summer is hot.

Ice cream is not.

We asked members of the Bradenton Herald Facebook group “Manatee Eats” for ice cream shop recommendations around Manatee County.

Here are the top shops that locals recommend. Let this neighborhood ice cream guide see you through until cooler days are here again.

Shake Pit
The Shake Pit at 3801 Manatee Ave. W. was founded by Harry Cummings and has been serving ice cream since 1959.
Manatee County Public Library

1. Shake Pit

Shake Pit has arguably been Bradenton’s favorite ice cream stop since 1959. Offering up soft serve, ice cream, shakes, malts and ice cream sodas, Shake Pit is a good place to hang out after the game or a long day at the beach. Pair your frozen heaven with a cheeseburger, hot dog or some chili cheese fries.

Try this: When you’re going to a classic spot, stick with a classic. We recommend the plain old vanilla shake. Or, go crazy and get a pineapple shake. We won’t judge.

Shake Pit is at 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-748-4016.

0319_brbu_14_sweetberries_0.JPG
SweetBerries Eatery & Frozen Custard’s Bradenton location on Manatee Avenue.
Herald File Photo

2. SweetBerries Frozen Custard and Eatery

SweetBerries technically serves custard, which is just ice cream made even more decadent with the help of egg yolk.

One of the more unique offerings at SweetBerries is the concrete, which is a serving of custard with fruits, nuts, candies or flavorings blended in. You can also go the traditional route and get your custard in a cup, cone, float, shake or sundae. For the hungry, there’s a full menu of sandwiches, wraps, salads, soup and gourmet hot dogs.

Try this: Razz-Ma-Tazz, a concrete made with chocolate custard, raspberries and almonds.

Sweetberries Frozen Custard and Eatery is at 4500 Manatee Ave. W. Bradenton. 941-750-6771. sweetberries.com.

466874_508068812576314_1120853064_o.jpg
A banana split at Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream.
Tyler's Homemade Ice Cream

3. Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream

Tyler’s has three locations, but our readers specifically recommend the original Cortez shop. Tyler’s gourmet old fashioned ice cream is made on site in five gallon batches to ensure freshness and flavor.

Tyler’s Homemade Ice Cream is at 11904 Cortez Road, Cortez. 941-243-3841. tylersicecream.com.

Try this: A banana split is the perfect way to enjoy Tyler’s ice cream.

Honey’s natural sweetness adds a rich depth to this homemade vanilla no-churn soft serve ice cream.

By

Other recommendations:

Gulf Drive Cafe, 900 Gulf Dr. N., Bradenton Beach.

Two Scoops, 101 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria.

Shake Station, 4219 U.S. 301, Ellenton.

Cold Stone Creamery, 7476 Cortez Road, Bradenton.

Corwin’s Ice Cream and Smoothies, 1000 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 7376 52nd Place E., Bradenton.

Joe’s Eats and Sweets, 219 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach.

Not a member of Manatee Eats? Join the group today to get in on the local food and drink discussion.

If you've ever wanted to jump into a pool of sprinkles, or swing on a banana swing while eating a chocolate covered frozen banana, a new museum on Miami Beach is waiting for you. The Museum of Ice Cream is opening on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach

By

  Comments  