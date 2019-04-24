Food & Drink
Who’s hungry? Here are several new Bradenton restaurants you will want to know about
Manatee Eats!
Restaurants come and go, with around 60 percent of new establishments failing within the first year.
Those steep odds aside, the Bradenton area features several undeterred restaurateurs, and we’re all the better for it.
Several new restaurants have opened in Bradenton and across Manatee County this year, with even more to come.
Here’s a look at some of the new restaurants that have been featured in the Bradenton Herald and on Bradenton.com this year:
Villa Italia Cafe
▪ The family that owns Villa Italia Cafe has a long restaurant tradition. “Even though we didn’t advertise that we were open, word got around on social media that the food was like what you would get in Italy,” the owner said.
Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta
▪ Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta brings a fresh take on traditional hand-tossed thin-crust pizza to the Bradenton area. There are nearly 20 types of pizza on the menu, ranging from supreme to margarita, Hawaiian and Sicilian.
Sam’s Seafood & Grill
▪ Since opening in March, Sam’s Seafood & Grill steadily has been building a loyal clientele with its made-to-order seafood and other dishes. In addition to seafood, the restaurant, offers wings, burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Cubans, gyros and more.
Shake Shack
▪ Shake Shack, a hamburger restaurant chain with a cult following, is now open near the Mall at University Town Center. Since starting as a hot dog cart in Manhattan to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s first art installation, Shake Shack has developed a legion of followers.
Metro Diner
▪ Metro Diner opened its first restaurant in the Bradenton area and the owners are scouting other locations in Manatee County as well. “We have a scratch kitchen and everything is made fresh,” the restaurant’s managing partner said. “Large portions, affordable prices, exemplary service.”
Vinny’s Italian Kitchen
▪ Chef Vinny Esposito’s passion for Italian cuisine runs deep. It’s those tastes, and those from his Italian-American family in New Jersey that he joined when he was 17, that he seeks to share with guests at Vinny’s Italian Kitchen.
Chateau 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar
▪ Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar brings western European cuisine to the heart of Bradenton. The menu reflects French, Spanish, Italian and Belgian influences, but with a Bradenton twist. Cheese and Charcuterie are a main focus, as are curated wines from around the world.
Skyline Chili
▪ Skyline Chili’s much-anticipated debut included an opening-day visit from a Major League Baseball player well versed in the Cincinnati-style chili and spaghetti. “A lot of people are excited. They have been waiting for this moment, not having to go up to Clearwater or Orlando to get it,” said Scooter Gennett, a Sarasota High graduate and second baseman for the Cincinnati Reds.
The Waffle Press
▪ They call them “walkable” waffles. The Waffle Press serves what the restaurant’s two managing partners call walk-up, scratch-made waffles and craft-roasted coffee. Oh, and the most important part: They’re made to be eaten at the beach.
Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market
▪ Turns out, a New Jersey-style deli, Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market, was just what the Bradenton area needed. Who knew? “People really wanted this more than we thought,” one of Petrosino’s business partners said. ““The business is so good.”
Turtle Shack
▪ Turtle Shack, whose slogan is “beach eats with Chicago attitude” is a lunch counter, take-out operation. The menu includes Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, chicken wings, fried Twinkies, fried pickles, ice cream sandwiches and more.
Kostas Family Restaurant
▪ OK, so it’s not a new restaurant, but Kostas Family Restaurant closed for about three months before reopening in mid-February. When it reopened under new ownership, a familiar face was back to greet familiar customers.
