Who’s hungry? Here are several new Bradenton restaurants you will want to know about

Restaurants come and go, with around 60 percent of new establishments failing within the first year.





Those steep odds aside, the Bradenton area features several undeterred restaurateurs, and we’re all the better for it.

Several new restaurants have opened in Bradenton and across Manatee County this year, with even more to come.

Here’s a look at some of the new restaurants that have been featured in the Bradenton Herald and on Bradenton.com this year:

Villa Italia Cafe

▪ The family that owns Villa Italia Cafe has a long restaurant tradition. “Even though we didn’t advertise that we were open, word got around on social media that the food was like what you would get in Italy,” the owner said.

Villa Italia Cafe opens in Palmetto at 2808 10th St. W., offering traditional Italian cuisine.

Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta

▪ Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta brings a fresh take on traditional hand-tossed thin-crust pizza to the Bradenton area. There are nearly 20 types of pizza on the menu, ranging from supreme to margarita, Hawaiian and Sicilian.

Jersey Brothers Pizza and Pasta opens in Bradenton area at 8744 State Road 70 E., in Ranch Lake Plaza.

Sam’s Seafood & Grill

▪ Since opening in March, Sam’s Seafood & Grill steadily has been building a loyal clientele with its made-to-order seafood and other dishes. In addition to seafood, the restaurant, offers wings, burgers, Philly cheese steaks, Cubans, gyros and more.

Sam's Seafood & Grill opens in Bradenton at 3108 1st St. It's offers good seafood and a lot more.

Shake Shack

▪ Shake Shack, a hamburger restaurant chain with a cult following, is now open near the Mall at University Town Center. Since starting as a hot dog cart in Manhattan to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy’s first art installation, Shake Shack has developed a legion of followers.

The Shake Shack at 190 N Cattlemen Road, near the Mall at University Town Center, opened on April 16. James A. Jones Jr. jajones1@bradenton.com

Metro Diner

▪ Metro Diner opened its first restaurant in the Bradenton area and the owners are scouting other locations in Manatee County as well. “We have a scratch kitchen and everything is made fresh,” the restaurant’s managing partner said. “Large portions, affordable prices, exemplary service.”

Metro Diner brings breakfast, lunch and dinner to Bradenton. The new restaurant is located in the Pinebrook Commons shopping center at 4726 Cortez Road W.

Vinny’s Italian Kitchen

▪ Chef Vinny Esposito’s passion for Italian cuisine runs deep. It’s those tastes, and those from his Italian-American family in New Jersey that he joined when he was 17, that he seeks to share with guests at Vinny’s Italian Kitchen.

Vinny's Italian Kitchen brings gourmet take-out, lunch and dinner to Anna Maria Island at 5337 Gulf Drive, Suite 500, Holmes Beach.

Chateau 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar

▪ Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar brings western European cuisine to the heart of Bradenton. The menu reflects French, Spanish, Italian and Belgian influences, but with a Bradenton twist. Cheese and Charcuterie are a main focus, as are curated wines from around the world.

Château 13 Restaurant & Wine Bar opens at 535 13th St., W, Bradenton. Comfortable, upscale dining comes to heart of the city.

Skyline Chili

▪ Skyline Chili’s much-anticipated debut included an opening-day visit from a Major League Baseball player well versed in the Cincinnati-style chili and spaghetti. “A lot of people are excited. They have been waiting for this moment, not having to go up to Clearwater or Orlando to get it,” said Scooter Gennett, a Sarasota High graduate and second baseman for the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati-style spaghetti and hot dogs now served at new Skyline Chili restaurant at 4112 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. Opening was Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The Waffle Press

▪ They call them “walkable” waffles. The Waffle Press serves what the restaurant’s two managing partners call walk-up, scratch-made waffles and craft-roasted coffee. Oh, and the most important part: They’re made to be eaten at the beach.

Partners Scott May and Kellie Potter have opened The Waffle Press at 425 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, serving made-from-scratch waffles and craft roasted coffee.

Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market

▪ Turns out, a New Jersey-style deli, Petrosino’s Italian Deli & Market, was just what the Bradenton area needed. Who knew? “People really wanted this more than we thought,” one of Petrosino’s business partners said. ““The business is so good.”

Petrosino's Italian Deli & Market opened recently at 5913 53rd Ave. E., and customers are giving it a warm reception. It's a New Jersey-style deli.

Turtle Shack

▪ Turtle Shack, whose slogan is “beach eats with Chicago attitude” is a lunch counter, take-out operation. The menu includes Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian Beef sandwiches, chicken wings, fried Twinkies, fried pickles, ice cream sandwiches and more.

Turtle Shack, a take-out place offering beach eats with a Chicago attitude opened recently at 314 Pine Ave., Anna Maria.

Kostas Family Restaurant

▪ OK, so it’s not a new restaurant, but Kostas Family Restaurant closed for about three months before reopening in mid-February. When it reopened under new ownership, a familiar face was back to greet familiar customers.

Kostas Family Restaurant reopens at 1631 8th Ave. W., Palmetto, with new owner. A restaurant has operated at the same corner for many years.