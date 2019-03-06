Street eats: Locals recommend their favorite food trucks serving Manatee County 

Food truck dining isn’t just a fun and trendy new way to eat.

It’s actually the latest take on an American tradition.

According to online food truck community Mobile Cuisine, the mobile food industry in North America dates to at least the late 1600s. That’s when the Dutch settlement of New Amsterdam (now New York City) began regulating vendors selling food from push carts.

Mobile eateries went on to take many forms over the centuries, including train car dining, horse-drawn chuckwagons, Army field canteens, ice cream trucks and finally the world’s first taco truck in 1974.

Today, you can get greasy, gourmet and everything in between at the window of a street eatery.

We asked our Facebook group “Manatee Eats” for advice on food trucks to seek out in Manatee County.

Here’s where they recommend. Catch them in a street or parking lot near you.