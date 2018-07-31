Anyone hungry? Here are our readers’ picks for best pizza places in Manatee County.

It’s hard to go wrong with a slice of pizza.

Whether you’re thin crust crazy or a deep dish diehard, some pies are simply delicious no matter your pizza persuasion.

We asked members of the Bradenton Herald Facebook group “Manatee Eats” for pizza place recommendations around Manatee County.

Here are the top pie shops that locals recommend. There’s only one way to discover your personal favorite, and that is to try them all.

Bon appétit!

Danny’s Pizzeria pizza guru David Miesner prepares a hand-tossed pizza at the busy restaurant in West Bradenton. Herald File Photo

Danny’s Pizzeria

Danny’s Pizzeria makes classic New York style pizzas to perfection.

Owner Danny Fernandez got his start in the pizza biz washing dishes in a New York pizzeria at age 14. He opened two successful pizza restaurants in New York before relocating to Bradenton’s friendlier climate.

Lucky for us, he brought his knack for authentic New York pizza with him.

Try this: The White Pizza, a classic topped with fresh garlic, ricotta, mozzarella and Romano cheese.

Danny’s Pizzeria is at 7220 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. 941-795-1111.

Pizza from the brick oven at Fire and Stone Pizza in Cortez. Fire and Stone Pizza

Fire and Stone Pizza

Fire and Stone pizza serves brick oven pizza topped with fresh hand-cut toppings and house-made tomato sauce containing a secret blend of spices. Whatever is in there, it’s good, because locals can’t get enough of this pizza.

Fire and Stone also offers a daily endless pizza bar so diners can try a bit of everything the oven has to offer.

Try this: Memories of Italy, a red sauce pizza with tomatoes, spinach, black olives oregano and basil.

Fire and Stone Pizza is at 10519 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton. 941-792-5300. fireandstonepizza.com.

Fav’s Italian Cucina

Mike Favasuli, co-owner of Fav’s Italian Cucina, 419 12th Street West, pulls one of his signature white pizza’s out of the oven (February 28, 2000). Herald File Photo

Fav’s Italian Cucina is a family restaurant owned by brother and sister Michael and Maria Favasuli. The menu includes all kinds of Italian classics done right, and the pizza is no exception.





Try this: Bradenton Deep Dish, a thick crust pizza topped with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, asiago and Romano cheeses.

Fav’s Italian Cucina is at 419 12th St. W., Bradenton. 941-708-3287. favsitaliancucina.com.

Oven-fresh pepperoni pizza at Casa Di Pizza on State Road 64 in Bradenton. Casa Di Pizza

Casa Di Pizza

Casa Di Pizza is a locally owned branch of a Buffalo, N.Y. pizzeria. The restaurant offers Buffalo style pizza (a little bit thinner than Sicilian style) plus deep dish and sheet pizzas.

Try this: The Steak Pizza features a light olive oil base, grated Romano, fresh tomatoes, spinach, onions and thin sliced rib eye steak, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Casa Di Pizza is at 4658 State Road 64, Bradenton. 941-748-0700. casadipizzabradenton.com.

A past pizza of the week at The Loaded Barrel Tavern, The “Fire Island Pizza,” featured a red sauce base, mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapple, fried jalapeños and a hot sauce drizzle.

The Loaded Barrel Tavern (Newsroom’s pick)

The Loaded Barrel Tavern is first and foremost a bar, so be prepared for a little smoke if you go.

Your journey into the dragon’s den will be well worth it when you behold the establishment’s amazing brick oven pizzas, hand-tossed and topped with homemade sauce and seasoned Parmesan.

Loaded Barrel also features a specialty pizza each week that is sure to be creative and delicious. The Tavern has an extensive craft beer selection that makes for great pairing with any pizza.

Try this: The Garden, a red sauce pizza topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, black olive and banana pepper.

The Loaded Barrel Tavern is at 450 12th St. W., Bradenton. 941-745-8433. loadedbarreltavern.com.

Other recommendations:

▪ Demetrios’ Pizza House, 1720 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Verona Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 5257 33rd St. E., Bradenton.

▪ The Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ Ferraro’s Italian Grille, 8348 U.S. 301, Parrish.

▪ D. Americo’s Pizzeria, 812 62nd St. Circle E. #102, Bradenton.

▪ The Feast Restaurant, 5406 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach.

▪ Giovanni’s Brooklyn Pizzeria, 5203 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Jojo’s Taste of Chicago, 5627 14th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ Kite’s Corner Pizza, 817 14th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

▪ Luigi’s Grille, 5348 34th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ Fratello’s Chicago Pizzeria, 7110 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Five Star Pizza, 5942 34th St. W. #110, Bradenton.

▪ Wolves Head Pizza and Wings, 1837 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton.

▪ GIO Fabulous Pizza and Martini Bar, 4805 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Rico’s Pizzeria of Lakewood Ranch, 14435 State Road 70, Bradenton.

▪ Raven Pizza and More, 8255 U.S. 301, Parrish.

