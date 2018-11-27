Up and at ‘em: Locals recommend the best spots for breakfast in Manatee County

As the old adage goes, you should eat “breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a pauper.”

In fact, research supports the saying — so you can feel good about making breakfast the most hearty and wholesome meal of your day.

So, who’s giving the breakfast the royal treatment it deserves in Bradenton and around Manatee County?

We asked members of the Bradenton Herald Facebook group “Manatee Eats” where to grab the best breakfast in the area.

Here’s where they recommend:

“The Strawberry Shortcake Waffle,” a limited-time menu item at the Sage Biscuit Café in Bradenton. Sage Biscuit Café

The Sage Biscuit Café

The Sage Biscuit Café offers up breakfast and brunch delights at two locations in Bradenton. If the fruit-laden waffles and French toast don’t get you, the ever-so savory omelets will.

Sage Biscuit’s menu offers an abundance of healthy, tasty and vegetarian breakfasts (try the “Garden Omelet” the “Veggie Lover’s Skillet” and the “Southwestern Quinoa Scramble”) plus some adventurous options (try the “Crab Omelet” and the “Raging Breakfast Burrito”).

In addition to a lot of menu options, the restaurant also offers limited-time offerings like “The Strawberry Shortcake Waffle.”

Don’t forget to try the namesake sage biscuits.

The Sage Biscuit Café is at 6656 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton and at 1401 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton.

Info: sagebiscuitbradenton.com.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe brings reliably tasty breakfast with a touch of elegance to locations throughout Florida. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is a Florida-based restaurant chain with the slogan, “It’s like your hometown diner grew up and went to the city.”

A menu of delicious breakfast staples with a touch of elegance proves the point.

A few sweet standouts are the apple cinnamon waffle, the Florida pancakes (topped with strawberries, banana, blueberries and powedered sugar) and the “Turtle Stuffed French Toast” (pecans, caramel, chocolate and cream cheese topped with powdered sugar).

If you’re in the mood for savory, try the Greek omelet (spinach, diced tomato and feta cheese), the “Bar-B-Que Omelet” (chicken breast, barbecue sauce, carmelized onion and American cheese) or the “Scrambler Bowl” (two eggs, a choice of three vegetables, and cheese layered onto home fries).

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe is at 1121 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton and at 5405 University Parkway, Unit 104 in University Park.

Info: kekes.com.

Popi’s Place

At Popi’s Place Family Restaurants, it’s all about family and genuine good eating.

“Your meal is about to be prepared and served as it would have been several decades ago,” the restaurant owners promise.

Since opening in 1983, the local brand has expanded to eight locations, including five in Manatee County.

The breakfast menu includes all the classics: pancakes, French toast, waffles, omelets and Mickey Mouse pancakes for kids.

Other feature items include “Steak & Eggs,” “Fish and Grits,” “Andy’s Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict,” “Chicken & Waffle,” and a breakfast burrito.

We bet you won’t leave hungry.

Popi’s Place has five Manatee County locations:

▪ 815 Eighth Ave. W. in Palmetto;

▪ 10508 U.S. 41 in Palmetto;

▪ 3911 U.S. 301 in Ellenton;

▪ 6409 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton;

▪ 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd. in Bradenton.

Info: popisplace.com.

First Watch (The Daytime Cafe)

First Watch is one of the original champions of good breakfast food. The chain started in California in 1983 and, lucky for us Floridians, moved its headquarters to Bradenton in 1986.

Since then, the company has grown dramatically, and there are now three locations in Manatee County.

The restaurant makes breakfast fun with rotating seasonal menus that keep diners coming back for more.

First Watch has three Manatee County locations:

▪ 7118 Cortez Road W., Bradenton;

▪ 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton;

▪ 8306 Market St., Bradenton.

Info: firstwatch.com.

Newsroom recommends: Waffle House

It’s always open, the coffee is always flowing and the food is always hot.

There’s nothing quite like the unconditional hospitality of Waffle House. The Southern breakfast bastion can’t be beat when it comes to quick and gratifying breakfast food. We recommend the pecan waffle.

Waffle House is at 2400 Cortez Road W. in Bradenton and at 603 67th St. Circle in Bradenton.

Info: wafflehouse.com.

Other recommendations:

▪ Peach’s Restaurant, multiple locations.

▪ The Granary, 2547 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch.





▪ Denise’s Beachway Cafe, 7224 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

▪ Station 400, 8215 Lakewood Main St., Suite P103, Bradenton.

▪ Judy’s Restaurant, 9516 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Cracker Barrel, 636 67th St. Cir. E., Bradenton and 2203 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Theresa’s Restaurant, 608 Tamiami Trail, Bradenton.

▪ O’Bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ Cortez Cafe, 12108 Cortez Road W., Cortez.

▪ Blue Jasper Restaurant, 5718 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.

▪ Crager’s Family Diner, 7218 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

▪ Ellenton Cafe, 7044 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton.

▪ Robin’s Downtown Cafe, 428 12th St. W., Bradenton.

▪ D’s Breakfast and Burgers, 423 10th Ave. W., Palmetto.

▪ Katie’s Cafe, 3130 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton.

▪ Maple Street Biscuit Company, 8491 Cooper Creek Blvd. #107, University Park.

Not a member of Manatee Eats? Join the group today to get in on the local food and drink discussion.