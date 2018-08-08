Some like it hot: Locals recommend their favorite wing joints in Manatee County.

Chicken wings: the bar and ballgame food ballyhooed by Buffalo, bolstered by the Bills and best bathed in blue cheese.
They’re an American classic, and the Southeast region eats more of them per year than any other part of the country.
Luckily, there are a lot of spots for good wings right here in the Bradenton area.
We asked members of the Bradenton Herald Facebook group “Manatee Eats” for wing recommendations around Manatee County.
Here are wing joints that local foodies give their stamp of approval.
Chumlee’s Wings
Chumlee’s has been serving wings in Ellenton since 2011.
The no-frills establishment puts all the focus on its wings, which are served in 15 flavors, including jalapeno, habanero, barbecue, blackened, bacon and ranch and lemon pepper honey. The hottest option is Larry’s Nasty Sauce.
Each flavor can be ordered mild, medium or hot; try the sauces before you order if you’re just not sure how much heat you can handle.
If wings on the bone aren’t your thing, Chumlee’s also serves chicken fingers in eight different flavors.
Try this: Chumlee’s garlic Parmesan wings get rave reviews.
Chumlee’s Wings is at 3436 U.S. 301, Ellenton. 941-981-5383. locu.com/places/chumlees-wings-ellenton-us.
SketchDaddy’s Wings ‘n Things
SketchDaddy’s is owned by Jim Jordan and Steve DelMaro, two motorcycle-riding buddies who bought the business from its previous owners.
The restaurant’s wings come on the bone or boneless, and they also serve crispy chicken fingers.
The menu lists 21 wing flavors and five dipping sauces. Wing sauces range from sweet to savory to melt-your-mouth fiery, and include salt and pepper, teriyaki, Thai sweet chili, blackened, sweet blackened and honey barbecue. The truly bold can give the TNT and napalm sauces a go.
Good luck!
Try this: An order of sweet blackened wings with a side of crinkle fries.
SketchDaddy’s Wings ‘N Things is at 7814 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. wingsnthingsbradenton.com.
Kelsey’s on Cortez
At Kelsey’s on Cortez, the phrase “Best wings in Bradenton” is right at the top of the menu, so you know they take their wings seriously.
Choose from five dry rubs (garlic salt and pepper, lemon pepper, curry, Jamaican jerk and Cajun) and 13 sauces. Sauces include barbecue, mild sesame, orange ginger and mango habanero for the sane, or Dragon’s Breath, Firestorm and Reaper 9-1-1 for hotheads.
You also can pay 10 cents extra per wing to order all flats or all drums.
Try this: Kelsey’s Wing Combo is 12 wings (pick two flavors), a basket of fries and a pitcher of beer for only $18.95.
Kelsey’s on Cortez is at 7020 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. 941-782-8978.
Other recommendations:
▪ Casa Di Pizza, 4658 State Road 64, Bradenton.
▪ Wings n’ Things, 7640 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota.
▪ Boiler Room Bar & Grill, 5600 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
▪ Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
▪ Vertoris Pizza House, 6830 14th St. W., Bradenton.
▪ O’bricks Irish Pub & Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., Bradenton.
▪ Clancy’s Irish Pub, 2601, 6218 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.
▪ Mr. And Mrs. Crab, 497 Cortez Road W., Bradenton.
▪ The Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton.
▪ Jaxx Sportsbar, 1035 Hasko Road, Palmetto.
▪ Wingstop, 3553 First St., Bradenton.
And if all else fails, there’s always Publix.
