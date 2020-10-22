Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 22

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, and another 26 have tested positive, according to the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Statewide, another 2,145 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Manatee County’s case count since the coronavirus pandemic began now totals 12,674. The local death toll increased to 323 on Wednesday.

Bradenton rehab center fined over coronanvirus-related violations

A Bradenton long-term care facility and a company that services local nursing homes have been fined by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for coronavirus-related violations.

Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC, which has been linked to 21 COVID-19 deaths, and Healthcare Services Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based national company that provides services in local nursing homes, were each fined for the violations.

During surprise inspections in the first week of October, inspectors found three “serious” violations at Braden River Rehabilitation Center, and fined the center $8,675, largely for violations related to respiratory protections and training.

Five Manatee public schools report new COVID-19 infections

The Manatee County School District on Wednesday said there were five new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The infections, reported at three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, resulted in quarantines for 11 students and employees.

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.