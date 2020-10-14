Manatee County to distribute another round of COVID-19 relief funds. Here’s who can apply 

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

There are three types of funding that will be available in the upcoming round of applications.

Non-profit grants

Non-profit agencies can apply for funds exclusively to expand food distribution efforts in Manatee County, including special holiday food programs.

A separate, $5,000 grant is also available for non-profits to enable the purchase of personal protective equipment and other supplies needed to reopen and operate safely.

Applications for non-profit funding opportunities reopen on Oct. 19.

Small business funding

Small businesses that employee up to 500 employees can apply for up to $50,000 in funding.

The amount includes grants of up to $5,000 for safe operations and up to $45,000 to to reimburse business loses due to COVID-19. Proof of loss and other documentation is submitted during the application process.

Applications for small business assistance reopen on Oct. 21.

Housing assistance

Manatee County residents facing housing difficulties can also apply for financial assistance this month.

Up to $10,000 of rent or mortgage assistance will be provided for applicants who are approved for the Manatee CARES Act Housing Assistance Program.

Households at or below 150% of Manatee County’s median income are eligible to apply. That places the threshold at $80,400 for a one-person household or $114,750 for a four-person household, according to the program guidelines.

Applications for the Manatee CARES Act Housing Assistance Program reopen on Oct. 28.

Visit mymanatee.org/manateecares for more information and to apply.