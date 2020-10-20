Three Manatee school campuses report COVID-19 cases. 21 people sent into quarantine

The Manatee County School District on Monday said there were three new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The infections, reported at two high schools and an elementary schools, resulted in quarantines for 21 students and employees.

On its online dashboard, the district said the new infections and quarantines were at:

One student at Bayshore Elementary School. One person was quarantined.

One student at Braden River High School. Nine people were quarantined.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One student at Palmetto High School. Eleven people were quarantined.

As of Monday, the district has reported 136 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,572 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17: