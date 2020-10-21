Three more COVID-19 deaths in Manatee County. Florida to change fatality review process

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, and another 26 have tested positive, according to a late update from the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday.

Statewide, another 2,145 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Manatee County’s case count since the coronavirus pandemic began now totals 12,674. The local death toll increased to 323 on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 7.9% of test results for Manatee County were new positive cases, according to state health department data. The percent positive calculation utilized by the health department excludes people who previously tested positive for the coronavirus but includes people who previously tested negative. Over the past week, an average of 5.4% of Manatee County test results were new positives, and the average rate for the week prior was 4.5%.

The World Health Organization advises governments that positivity rates should hit a threshold of 5% or lower for 14 days to meet the standard for reopening.

Florida’s pandemic case total rose to 762,534 on Wednesday. An additional 105 deaths across the state brought Florida’s resident death toll to 16,210. Non-resident deaths remained at 203.

The state announced several major changes in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

Statewide testing sites will switch to rapid antigen tests that provide results within 15 minutes, Florida Department of Emergency Management announced on Monday. The tests provide speed and convenience but are less sensitive than the PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, tests that have been widely used to date. Symptomatic individuals will still be given a PCR test, state officials said.

On Wednesday, Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees announced in a press release that the state health department will implement a “more thorough review” of COVID-19 fatalities reported to the state.

“During a pandemic, the public must be able to rely on accurate public health data to make informed decisions,” Rivkees said in the release. “To ensure the accuracy of COVID-19 related deaths, the Department will be performing additional reviews of all deaths.”

The release cited the most recent batch of fatalities reported to the state, which included some deaths that occurred over a month prior and others that showed long gaps between when an individual tested positive for the virus and when they died. Rivkees’ announcement did not provide details about what the new review process would entail.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 12,648 to 12,674.





The death toll increased from 320 to 323.

867 residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak.

The number of males infected is 5,830 compared to 6,584 females with 119 unidentified.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 760,389 to 762,534.

Resident deaths increased from 16,105 to 16,210. Non-resident deaths remained at 203.

