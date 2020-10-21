Feds fine Bradenton long-term care facility for coronavirus-related violations

A Bradenton long-term care facility and a company that services local nursing homes have been fined by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration for coronavirus-related violations.

Braden River Rehabilitation Center LLC, which has been linked to 21 COVID-19 deaths, and Healthcare Services Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based national company that provides services in local nursing homes, were each fined for the violations.

During surprise inspections in the first week of October, inspectors found three “serious” violations at Braden River Rehabilitation Center, and fined the center $8,675, largely for violations related to respiratory protections and training.

Inspectors had been checking the facility for compliance with mandates relating to reporting illnesses and deaths on time, as well as having a written respiratory protection and training program.

Healthcare Services Group was fined $9,639 for the same type of violations, but the company has tentatively agreed to a settlement of $4,820, according to the OSHA website.

OSHA fined 23 facilities across the country on Tuesday. So far, the agency has fined 85 nursing homes and long-term care facilities for violating coronavirus regulations implemented in early April.

Braden River Rehabilitation, 2010 Manatee Ave. E., and it’s sister property, Riviera Palms Rehabilitation Center in Palmetto, were at the center of the pandemic from April through May.

COVID-19 cases exploded in local long-term care facilities during the first few months of the pandemic and at one time made up the majority of cases and deaths. Cases of infections among residents and and employees at local facilities now make up about 7% of the more than 12,000 cases in the county.

Of the 320 Manatee County deaths from COVID-19, just under 130 have been linked back to area long-term care facilities,.

Braden River currently has the second-highest number of deaths, behind Heritage Park Care and Rehabilitation Center, 2302 59th St. W., Bradenton.

Officials with Braden River Rehabilitation Center did not immediately return a call for comment on Wednesday.