Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 21

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Sixty-four new coronavirus infections were among the 3,662 new cases statewide confirmed on Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 12,648 people test positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County. Across Florida, cases total 760,389.

The deaths of 84 more Florida residents and two non-residents caused by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed by health department. Since the pandemic hit, there have been 16,105 residents and 203 non-residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida.

There were no new deaths of residents reported in Manatee County on Tuesday. The county’s official death toll stands at 320.

State changing how it tests for COVID-19 in Manatee County

Rapid testing will now be the standard procedure for the coronavirus at all state-run testing sites ,including the location at Lincoln Park in Palmetto.

The switch to the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid test, which provides results within 15 minutes, was among the changes announced by the Florida Department of Emergency Management to county emergency managers on Monday.

The federal government purchased Abbott’s entire stock of BinaxNOW rapid tests in August as part of a $760 million contract for delivery of 150 million rapid tests. Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida was getting 6.4 million of the tests.

DeSantis said the state would begin receiving weekly batches of 400,000 tests, with 100,000 tests going to long-term care facilities, 180,000 to “senior-care communities,” 60,000 to school districts and 60,000 to state-run testing sites.

As of Tuesday morning, the Lincoln Park testing site had not yet begun using the rapid tests, but the state’s goal is to have the rapid tests at all of the state-run community-based testing sites by Saturday.

Three public schools report new COVID-19 infections

The Manatee County School District on Monday said there were three new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The infections, reported at two high schools and an elementary schools, resulted in quarantines for 21 students and employees.

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.