64 people test positive for coronavirus in Manatee County. Florida confirms 3,662 new cases

Sixty-four new coronavirus infections were among the 3,662 new cases statewide confirmed on Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 12,648 people test positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County. Across Florida, cases total 760,389.

The deaths of 84 more Florida residents and two non-residents caused by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed by health department. Since the pandemic hit, there have been 16,105 residents and 203 non-residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida.

There were no new deaths reported in Manatee County on Tuesday. The county’s official death toll stands at 320.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 9,057 to 9,115. The death toll rose from 311 to 314.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,627 to 1,633. The death toll rose from 28 to 29.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,534 to 1,543. The death toll rose from 13 to 14.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 45,538 to 45,798. The death toll rose from 751 to 754.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 24,169 to 24,327. The death toll rose from 801 to 803.

This is a developing story and will be updated.