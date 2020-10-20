Bradenton Herald Logo
64 people test positive for coronavirus in Manatee County. Florida confirms 3,662 new cases

Manatee

Sixty-four new coronavirus infections were among the 3,662 new cases statewide confirmed on Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

There have been 12,648 people test positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County. Across Florida, cases total 760,389.

The deaths of 84 more Florida residents and two non-residents caused by COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed by health department. Since the pandemic hit, there have been 16,105 residents and 203 non-residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida.

There were no new deaths reported in Manatee County on Tuesday. The county’s official death toll stands at 320.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
