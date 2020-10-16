Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 16

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

Six more COVID-19 deaths reported in Manatee County

Six more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Thursday. Statewide, there were 141 newly confirmed deaths.

In Manatee County, resident deaths from COVID-19 now total 316. Statewide, there have been 15,736 residents killed by COVID-19. The deaths of three non-residents confirmed Thursday made a total of 196 who have died in Florida.

There were also 3,356 new infections reported in Florida on Thursday, the highest single-day case count in Florida since Sept. 19, when 3,573 cases were added.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since the start of the pandemic hit, a total of 744,988 people have contracted the coronavirus.

Thirty-four of those new infections were in Manatee County, where 12,304 people have now tested positive. Those new cases were among 401 test results, with a 8.5% positivity rate.

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 infections, quarantines

More than 50 people at Abel Elementary School in south Manatee were sent into quarantine, after a student there tested positive for COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Thursday.

The infection was one of four new cases reported by the district on its online dashboard.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The district said 53 people were exposed to the Abel Elementary student while at school, and would be in quarantine for two weeks.

Read more here.

Head of school at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School tests positive for COVID-19

Jan Pullen, the head of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pullen has sent regular updates to families throughout the pandemic. In her message on Wednesday evening, the head of school said she developed symptoms on Monday morning.

“I woke up having no fever but with severe sinus issues, so I did not come into work and have not been on campus all week,” she wrote. “To be safe, I called my doctor who immediately said I should have a COVID test, which I took Monday morning. It was not a rapid test so I have been working from home waiting for the results.”

She received the positive result on Wednesday.

Read more here.

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

Read more here.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.