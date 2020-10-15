Head of school at Saint Stephen’s in Bradenton tests positive for COVID-19

Jan Pullen, the head of Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School in Bradenton, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Pullen has sent regular updates to families throughout the pandemic. In her message on Wednesday evening, the head of school said she developed symptoms on Monday morning.

“I woke up having no fever but with severe sinus issues, so I did not come into work and have not been on campus all week,” she wrote. “To be safe, I called my doctor who immediately said I should have a COVID test, which I took Monday morning. It was not a rapid test so I have been working from home waiting for the results.”

She received the positive test result on Wednesday, and the school nurse contacted the Florida Department of Health in Manatee County for guidance, according to the message. The department reportedly said a contact tracing investigation would date back to Saturday.

“Using this date, this means, thankfully, I would not have been in ‘close contact’ with any students or faculty,” Pullen said. “Having shared all this information with the Health Department, they feel no one would have to be quarantined or tested except my husband.”

“Fortunately, other than the sinus issues, which are improving, I do not feel sick,” she continued. “I am staying in touch with my doctor and I will follow the proper protocols, take care of myself and work from home.”

In an interview on Thursday morning, Pullen said she was diligent about wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance from other people in the school and the community.

“I take my job very seriously,” she said. “I want the school to be as safe as it can be, and I have to play my part. This is so surprising to me.”

Pullen hopes to return to work at the end of next week. In the meantime, school officials said that safety measures and classes would continue at Saint Stephen’s, 315 41st St. W. in Bradenton. The college preparatory school houses students in pre-K through 12th grade.

In her update to families, Pullen said mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing would continue. The mask requirement has been in place since classes began on Aug. 19, according to an email from David Glaser, the director of advancement.

Glaser said the school also bought HEPA filters for every classroom, and that Saint Stephen’s continued to offer a virtual option for classes. However, fewer than 40 of the 635 enrolled students were taking online classes as of Thursday, his email said.

“Many have since returned to campus because we’ve had such a good safety record,” Glaser wrote.

“Dr. Pullen, the night janitor, and one other staff member (not a teacher) are the only known cases,” he continued, going on to say that students and faculty — meaning the school educators — have avoided COVID-19 thus far.

None of the affected people had recent contact with students, faculty or staff, according to a series of updates sent to parents since Oct. 7. In a message to parents on Oct. 12, Pullen said some children went into quarantine as a precaution after their family members tested positive for COVID-19.

“As we are ending the first interim of school, although I am unhappy to be in my situation, I am pleased that we have had no students or faculty test positive for COVID,” Pullen said in Wednesday’s announcement.