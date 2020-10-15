53 quarantines at Manatee school after student comes down with COVID-19, district says

More than 50 people at Abel Elementary School in south Manatee were sent into quarantine, after a student there tested positive for COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Thursday.

The infection was one of four new cases reported by the district on its online dashboard.

The district said 53 people were exposed to the Abel Elementary student while at school, and would be in quarantine for two weeks.

The other new cases and exposures reported Thursday were:

Two students at Lakewood Ranch High School. Thirteen people were quarantined.

One student and one employee at Miller Elementary School. Nineteen people were quarantined.

The case and exposures at Miller were the first reported by the campus.

As of Thursday, the district has reported 113 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,324 exposures and quarantines.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17: