Coronavirus
53 quarantines at Manatee school after student comes down with COVID-19, district says
More than 50 people at Abel Elementary School in south Manatee were sent into quarantine, after a student there tested positive for COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Thursday.
The infection was one of four new cases reported by the district on its online dashboard.
The district said 53 people were exposed to the Abel Elementary student while at school, and would be in quarantine for two weeks.
The other new cases and exposures reported Thursday were:
- Two students at Lakewood Ranch High School. Thirteen people were quarantined.
- One student and one employee at Miller Elementary School. Nineteen people were quarantined.
The case and exposures at Miller were the first reported by the campus.
As of Thursday, the district has reported 113 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,324 exposures and quarantines.
The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:
Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 52 exposures, eight positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12 and Oct. 14.
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 exposures and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 12.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.
Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Haile Middle: three people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 7.
Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 62 people quarantined, five positive employees and six positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13 Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Manatee High: 104 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2 and Oct 13.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Miller Elementary: 19 people quarantined after exposure to one student and/or one employee, Oct. 15.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: 68 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 13.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and five positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8 and Oct. 14.
Parrish Community High: 26 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.
Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 8 and Oct. 9.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
Comments