Coronavirus
COVID-19 kills six more Manatee County residents. In Florida, there were 144 more deaths
Six more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Thursday. Statewide, there were 141 newly confirmed deaths.
In Manatee County, resident deaths from COVID-19 now total 316. Statewide, there have been 15,736 residents killed by COVID-19. The deaths of three non-residents confirmed Thursday made a total of 196 who have died in Florida.
There were also 3,356 new infections reported in Florida on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic hit, a total of 744,988 people have contracted the coronavirus.
Thirty-four of those new infections were in Manatee County, where 12,304 people have now tested positive.
Surrounding counties:
- Sarasota: Cases increased from 8,786 to 8,841. The death toll increased from 291 to 301.
- Desoto County: Cases remained at 1,609. The death toll remained at 27.
- Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,479 to 1,504. The death toll remained at 11.
- Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 44,652 to 44,811. The death toll increased from 720 to 734.
- Pinellas County: Cases increased from 23,510 to 23,623. The death toll increased from 788 to 792.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
