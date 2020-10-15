Bradenton Herald Logo
COVID-19 kills six more Manatee County residents. In Florida, there were 144 more deaths

Six more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Thursday. Statewide, there were 141 newly confirmed deaths.

In Manatee County, resident deaths from COVID-19 now total 316. Statewide, there have been 15,736 residents killed by COVID-19. The deaths of three non-residents confirmed Thursday made a total of 196 who have died in Florida.

There were also 3,356 new infections reported in Florida on Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic hit, a total of 744,988 people have contracted the coronavirus.

Thirty-four of those new infections were in Manatee County, where 12,304 people have now tested positive.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

