Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 14

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More COVID-19 deaths reported in Manatee County

Four more Manatee County residents have been confirmed as killed by COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday. That raises the county’s official death toll to 307.

There were 55 new cases reported, bringing the county’s total number of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began to 12,228.

Statewide, there were 2,725 new infections, and 119 new deaths from COVID-19.

There have now been 15,531 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Florida and 738,749 infections since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, one of the people who died was between 65 and 74 years old, and the other three were 85 or older.

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 infections, quarantines

Almost 70 people at Palm View K-8 School have gone into a two-week quarantine after they were exposed to one or more of four students newly diagnosed with COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Tuesday.

In all, the district Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus infections and 83 exposures and quarantines — including 68 at Palm View, which is near Rubonia in northern Manatee County.

COVID-19 pandemic hits stone crab season, regatta

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be felt throughout the Bradenton/Manatee County community.

For instance, annual boat races on the Manatee River won’t happen in 2021.

And your stone crabs this season, which starts Thursday, may not be as expensive.

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.