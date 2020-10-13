COVID-19 cancels Bradenton area’s largest spectator event. Here’s when it will return

The sixth annual Bradenton Area River Regatta scheduled for February will have to wait a year.

The area’s largest spectator event, drawing approximately 100,000 people, has been officially postponed until February 2022, according to event organizer Mike Fetchko, president of ISM USA.

“We have collectively decided that this was the most responsible thing to do,” Fetchko said. “It wasn’t an easy decision and we looked at several different options in how we could do the event along CDC guidelines and with 100,000 people, and determined it couldn’t be done.”

Fetchko said the event’s primary sponsors, including LECOM and the Formula 2 Powerboat Super League Series, are fully committed through 2023 and look forward to resuming the event in 2022.

Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston said given the amount of planning it takes while the pandemic remains uncertain, it was the right choice.

“We talked about it,” Poston said. “We’re a little afraid we’ll still be in the pandemic at that time and it’s not worth trying to put people that want to be spectators or the sponsors through that uncertainty. It’s too dangerous for people right now, so it makes sense to put that off for a year.”

Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Elliott Falcione said keeping the public safe is everyone’s top priority when making the decision.

“While it is unfortunate that the River Regatta will not return to the shores of the Bradenton area in early 2021, we know that the decision was made in the best interest of both our visitors and residents, keeping their health and safety the top priority,” Falcione said. “The regatta has grown into one of the our most exciting and well-attended signature events.”

Falcione said the event will return bigger and better in 2022.

“The BACVB looks forward to working closely with the event organizers to ensure just that,” he said.

Long-term planning is a challenge during a pandemic, but some events are still happening and others are hanging onto hope.

The annual Bradenton Blues Festival, set for Dec. 4-5, is still a go, although with some changes and a new location at LECOM Field to provide more room for social distancing. The event also is limiting ticket sales this year to keep the crowd to a minimum and will require face masks.

Realize Bradenton sponsors the event, as well as the downtown Farmers Market, which has resumed its season, albeit with some changes.

The Manatee County Fair, scheduled for Jan. 14-24, also is still being planned to start on time. Changes are possible as fair board members, staff and directors evaluate the pandemic as the fair draws closer.

The regatta is the first large scale event to be canceled for 2021.

Many events were canceled earlier this year, including the Sarasota County Fair, Fourth of July Festival in Palmetto and the Fourth of July fireworks show, which was initially moved to Labor Day and then canceled again.

Other events canceled earlier this year include the Hernando DeSoto Historical Society’s Grand Parade, Manatee Pride Festival, Anna Maria St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Music in the Park.