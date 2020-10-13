Bradenton Herald Logo
COVID-19 kills four more Manatee County residents. 55 new infections reported

Manatee

Four more Manatee County residents have been confirmed as killed by COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday. That raises the county’s official death toll to 307.

There were 55 new cases reported, bringing the county’s total number of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began to 12,228.

Statewide, there were 2,725 new infections, and 119 new deaths from COVID-19.

There have now been 15,531 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Florida and 738,749 infections since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, one of the people who died was between 65 and 74 years old, and the other three were 85 or older.

Deaths linked back to Manatee County long-term care facilities climbed to 129 on Tuesday.

Total Manatee County cases and death by age group:

There are nine unidentified cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not reflect non-resident cases.

There have been 1,460 pediatric cases reported in Manatee County, a group that continues to test higher than the county average at 11.7%.

The 55 new cases were out of 1,321 test results reported on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 4.16%.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday:

Florida from Monday to Tuesday:

Surrounding counties:

