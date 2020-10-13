COVID-19 kills four more Manatee County residents. 55 new infections reported

Four more Manatee County residents have been confirmed as killed by COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday. That raises the county’s official death toll to 307.

There were 55 new cases reported, bringing the county’s total number of infections since the coronavirus pandemic began to 12,228.

Statewide, there were 2,725 new infections, and 119 new deaths from COVID-19.

There have now been 15,531 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Florida and 738,749 infections since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, one of the people who died was between 65 and 74 years old, and the other three were 85 or older.

Deaths linked back to Manatee County long-term care facilities climbed to 129 on Tuesday.

Total Manatee County cases and death by age group:

0-4: Cases increased from 274 to 279 with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 786 to 789 with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 1,953 to 1,958 with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 2,055 to 2,060 with four deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 1,900 to 1,906 with seven deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 1,750 to 1,764 with 13 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 1,485 to 1,493 with 43 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 962 to 969 with 60 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 573 to 578 with 95 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 297 to 298 with 84 deaths.

There are nine unidentified cases with no deaths.

These numbers do not reflect non-resident cases.

There have been 1,460 pediatric cases reported in Manatee County, a group that continues to test higher than the county average at 11.7%.

The 55 new cases were out of 1,321 test results reported on Tuesday, with a positivity rate of 4.16%.

Manatee County from Monday to Tuesday:

Manatee County cases increased from 12,173 to 12,228

The death toll rose from 303 to 307

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 838 to 839.

The number of men infected is 5,633 compared to 6,345 females.

The number of tests administered since the outbreak increased from 112,637 to 113,229

Manatee County’s overall posiviity rate is 10.8%

Florida from Monday to Tuesday:

Cases increased from 736,024 to 738,749

The death toll rose from 15,412 to 15,531.

Florida’s overall positivity rate is 13.19%

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota: Cases increased from 8,684 to 8,736. The death toll increased from 286 to 290.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 23,215 to 23,367. The death toll increased from 783 to 787.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 44,256 to 44,460. The death toll increased from 709 to 719.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,457 to 1,460. The death toll remained at 11.

Desoto County: Cases remained at 1,608. The death toll remained at 27.