Bradenton Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Four students at Manatee school catch COVID-19. Almost 70 people go into quarantine

Herald staff report

Manatee

Almost 70 people at Palm View K-8 School have gone into a two-week quarantine after they were exposed to one or more of four students newly diagnosed with COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Tuesday.

In all, the district Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus infections and 83 exposures and quarantines — including 68 at Palm View, which is near Rubonia in northern Manatee County.

The other new infections and exposures were at:

As of Tuesday, the district has reported 106 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,231 exposures and quarantines.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service