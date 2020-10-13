Four students at Manatee school catch COVID-19. Almost 70 people go into quarantine

Almost 70 people at Palm View K-8 School have gone into a two-week quarantine after they were exposed to one or more of four students newly diagnosed with COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Tuesday.

In all, the district Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus infections and 83 exposures and quarantines — including 68 at Palm View, which is near Rubonia in northern Manatee County.

The other new infections and exposures were at:

A student at Lakewood Ranch High School. Five people were quarantined.

A student at Manatee High School. Eight people were quarantined.

A student at a Manatee Technical College campus. Two people were quarantined.

As of Tuesday, the district has reported 106 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,231 exposures and quarantines.

The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17: