Coronavirus
Four students at Manatee school catch COVID-19. Almost 70 people go into quarantine
Almost 70 people at Palm View K-8 School have gone into a two-week quarantine after they were exposed to one or more of four students newly diagnosed with COVID-19, the Manatee County School District said Tuesday.
In all, the district Tuesday reported seven new coronavirus infections and 83 exposures and quarantines — including 68 at Palm View, which is near Rubonia in northern Manatee County.
The other new infections and exposures were at:
- A student at Lakewood Ranch High School. Five people were quarantined.
- A student at Manatee High School. Eight people were quarantined.
- A student at a Manatee Technical College campus. Two people were quarantined.
As of Tuesday, the district has reported 106 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,231 exposures and quarantines.
The district has recorded COVID-19 cases at the following schools since Aug. 17:
Abel Elementary: 18 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.
Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.
Bayshore Elementary: 29 exposures and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 20 and Sep. 28.
Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.
Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.
Braden River High: 35 exposures, six positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 8 and Oct. 12
Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.
Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 people quarantined after exposure to two students between reports on Sept. 18 and Oct. 12.
Daughtrey Elementary: no exposures to one positive employee, Sep. 22.
Freedom Elementary: four people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 23.
Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.
Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and three positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Jain Elementary: Eight people quarantined after exposures to one student, Oct. 8.
Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.
Lakewood Ranch High: 47 people quarantined, four positive employees and three positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 8, Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.
Lee Middle: two people quarantined after exposure to one employee, Sep. 4.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Manatee High: 104 exposures, six positive students and two positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2 and Oct. 13.
Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 people quarantined after exposure to one student and five employees, Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.
McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.
Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.
Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.
Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.
Palm View K-8: 68 exposures to four positive students and one positive employee between reports Sep. 18 and Oct. 13.
Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.
Palmetto Elementary: 32 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25 and Sep. 14.
Palmetto High: 175 exposures and four positive employees between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23 and Oct. 8
Parrish Community High: 22 exposures and four positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16 and Oct. 12.
Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined after exposures to one student and one employee between reports on Sept. 8 and Oct. 9.
Samoset Elementary: 38 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 26.
Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.
Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20.
Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.
Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.
Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.
Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.
