SRQ airport adding 11 new destinations this fall. Here’s when flights will take off

SHARE COPY LINK

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is set to launch service to 11 new destinations this fall, boosting the number of cities it serves to 38.

Here’s what you need to know:

United Airlines starts twice-daily year-round nonstop service between SRQ and Washington Dulles (IAD) on Oct. 27.

Frontier Airlines starts seasonal service between SRQ and Trenton, N.J. (TTN) on Nov. 15.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Allegiant Air starts seasonal service between SRQ and St. Louis/Belleville (BLV) on Nov. 15.

Allegiant starts year-round service between SRQ and Knoxville, Tenn. (TYS) on Nov. 21.

Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Chicago Rockford (RFD) on Nov. 23.

Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Des Moines, Iowa (DSM) on Nov. 23.

Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Flint, Mich. (FNT) on Nov. 24

Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Fort Wayne, Ind. (FWA) on Nov. 24.

Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and Louisville, Ky. (SDF) on Nov. 25.

Allegiant starts seasonal service between SRQ and South Bend, Ind. (SBN) on Nov. 25.

Sun Country Airlines starts seasonal service between SRQ and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) on Dec. 20.

SHARE COPY LINK

SRQ passenger traffic set an all-time record for the month of September with 125,361 passengers traveling through the airport. Traffic for September 2019 was up 51 percent over September 2018.

Year-to-date passenger numbers are up 40 percent with 1,396,001 passengers using the airport this year.

“We are excited to see our 19th straight month of passenger traffic growth at SRQ. With 11 new destinations starting service between now and the end of the year, we expect to continue this record-breaking growth over the next year,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO.