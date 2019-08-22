New airline and new destination coming to SRQ airport. Service will start in December

SRQ Promotional Video Promotional video provided by SRQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Promotional video provided by SRQ

Sun Country Airlines on Thursday announced nonstop seasonal service from Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Sarasota-Bradenton, with fares as low as $79 one-way. Flights are on sale now at suncountry.com.

“At Sun Country Airlines, we pride ourselves on affordably connecting our guests to their favorite people, places and memories,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We are excited to continue building on our Florida Gulf Coast service to accommodate more guests with their travel needs.”

The new nonstop seasonal service to SRQ will operate twice a week on Fridays and Mondays beginning Dec. 20.

“We are very excited to welcome Sun Country Airlines to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport,” said SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo. “The Minneapolis-St. Paul area is a high-demand destination that visitors and locals have been requesting for some time. With modern aircraft and affordable fares, we are confident that Sun Country’s new nonstop service will be a great success.”

The airline first added new routes beyond its home base of Minneapolis-St. Paul in June 2018 and has experienced extensive growth over the past year. Now operating a total of 86 routes across 53 airports, Sun Country Airlines has grown its network by nearly 65 percent over the past year. In addition, the airline has added to its customer experience with new in-flight entertainment, a mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

Sun Country Airlines is a privately held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Fares are limited and not available on all flights, days and times.