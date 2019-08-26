Can you fly from SRQ airport to there? After recent additions, chances are better you can

SRQ Promotional Video Promotional video provided by SRQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Promotional video provided by SRQ

It’s been a record-breaking year at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport for passenger traffic, new airlines and new destinations.

This week, Sun Country Airlines announced that starting Dec. 20 it will offer new nonstop seasonal service on Fridays and Mondays from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

The addition of Sun Country Airlines brings to nine the number of airlines serving SRQ. Also new to the airport in the past 18 months are Allegiant Air and Frontier Airlines. Other airlines serving SRQ are Air Canada, American, Delta, Elite, Jet Blue and United.

In July, 147,068 passengers traveled through the airport, a record. Passenger traffic was up 42 percent in July 2019 from July 2018.

Here is a roundup of the nonstop destinations at SRQ, the airlines offering the service and when the service is offered. The flight information was taken directly from the SRQ website, https://srq-airport.com/nonstop-destinations.

Asheville, N.C., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Atlanta, Delta, daily, year-round.

Baltimore, Allegiant Air, twice weekly year-round.

Boston, JetBlue daily, fall, winter, and spring.

Charlotte, N.C., American Airlines, daily, year-round.

Chicago, American Airlines, daily, seasonal.

Chicago, United, daily, year-round.

Cincinnati, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Cincinnati, Frontier Airlines, thrice weekly, starting October 2019.

Cleveland, Frontier Airlines, twice weekly, year-round.

Cleveland, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Columbus, Ohio, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Dallas/Ft. Worth, American Airlines, daily, seasonal.

Denver, United Airlines, Saturday, seasonal.

Des Moines, Iowa, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

Detroit, Delta, multiple days weekly, year-round.

Flint, Mich., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

Fort Wayne, Ind., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

Grand Rapids, Mich., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Harrisburg, Pa., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Indianapolis, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Knoxville, Tenn., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

Louisville, Ky., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

Minneapolis-St. Paul, Sun Country, twice weekly, starting December 2019.

Nashville, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

New York (JFK), JetBlue, daily, year-round.

New York (Laguardia), Delta, daily, year-round.

Newark, N.J., United, daily, year-round.

Philadelphia., American Airlines, Saturday and Sunday, winter, spring,. and summer.

Philadelphia., Frontier Airlines, twice weekly, seasonal.

Pittsburgh, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Portland, Maine, Elite Airway, twice weekly, year-round.

Richmond, Va., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Rockford, Ill., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

St. Louis, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

South Bend, Ind., Allegiant Air, twice weekly, starting November 2019.

Syracuse, N.Y, Allegiant Air, twice weekly, year-round.

Toronto, Air Canada, daily, fall,winter, and spring.

Traverse City, Mich., Elite Airways, twice weekly, year-round.

Trenton, NJ, Frontier Airlines, four times weekly.

Washington, D.C. (National) American Airlines, daily, year-round.

Washington, D.C. (Dulles), United Airlines, twice daily, starting October 2019.