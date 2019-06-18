Frontier announces new destination from SRQ airport. Service will start in the fall

SRQ Promotional Video Promotional video provided by SRQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Promotional video provided by SRQ

Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday that the carrier will add seasonal nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport starting in the fall.

Service between SRQ and CVG will begin on Oct. 10, with flights on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Cincinnati will mark Frontier’s fourth destination — the second in Ohio — out of Sarasota Bradenton, joining Atlanta, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The airline, which started serving SRQ in December, provides year-round service to Cleveland on Monday and Friday.

Frontier also announced that nonstop service to Philadelphia will return Nov. 14, with flights on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.





“We’re delighted to expand our service in Sarasota with this new route to Cincinnati,” Josh Flyr, vice president of network and revenue for Frontier Airlines, said in a news release. “Frontier began service at SRQ last year and will now serve three non-stop routes from the airport.”

Added Rick Piccolo, the president and chief executive officer at SRQ: “We are always working on low-cost options for the Sarasota/Bradenton community and appreciate the response we have seen over the past year. We look forward to the future growth of Frontier at SRQ.”