It’s unclear how much, but an expert says the tourism industry in Manatee County will see an impact due to the persistent red tide. He and other officials hope that the industry will come back stronger once the red tide is no longer around.
A finalist in the Manatee Small Business of the Year awards for several years, Gilbert Design Build, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, this year earned the top prize in Category 4 for businesses doing more than $2.5 million in annual revenue.
Millions with gambling income are unaware that the IRS doesn’t allow reducing, or netting, gambling winnings by gambling losses and just reporting the difference. These people likely owe the IRS back taxes, interest and penalties.
Port Manatee is prudently advancing a multimillion-dollar capital improvement program to ensure its continuing success as a favored gateway for international commerce and cornerstone of the region’s economic well-being.
A Bradenton restaurant that was recently shut down by inspectors for roach activity was closed again for the same reason. Inspectors say Sushi & Pho had another roach problem and ordered them to close for two days. Other restaurants were cited for food temperature and hand washing issues.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has pleaded guilty to campaign-finance violations and other charges, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model.