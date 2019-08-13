Business

Allegiant Air announces eight new nonstop flights from SRQ. Here are the destinations

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and eight new destinations starting in November.

The new destinations:

  • Knoxville, Tenn.
  • St. Louis/Belleville
  • Chicago/Rockford
  • Des Moines, Iowa
  • Flint, Mich.
  • Fort Wayne, Ind.
  • Louisville, Ky.
  • South Bend, Ind.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Allegiant airlines brought its flight of passengers to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport on Wednesday, launching a new day of low-cost fares. First passengers arrived from Indianapolis. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are also being served.

This super-sized charter jet is flying passengers from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to an African safari. It's a first of-its-kind local flight, and it is the ultimate in luxury.

