Allegiant Air announces eight new nonstop flights from SRQ. Here are the destinations

Allegiant Air announced Tuesday that it will begin nonstop service between Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and eight new destinations starting in November.

The new destinations:

Knoxville, Tenn.

St. Louis/Belleville

Chicago/Rockford

Des Moines, Iowa

Flint, Mich.

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Louisville, Ky.

South Bend, Ind.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

