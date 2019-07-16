Frontier announces new destination from SRQ. Service starts just before holiday season

SRQ Promotional Video Promotional video provided by SRQ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Promotional video provided by SRQ

Frontier Airlines, the low-cost carrier that started flying in and out of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport in December, announced Tuesday that it will begin seasonal non-stop service to Trenton-Mercer Airport in November.

Flights between SRQ and New Jersey’s capital city will begin Nov. 15 and take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

This will be the fourth non-stop destination out of Sarasota-Bradenton for Frontier Airlines, following Cincinnati, which was announced in June, as well as Cleveland and Philadelphia.

As an introductory offer, Wednesday fares for the Trenton route will be as low as $49 when booking on flyfrontier.com.

“We’re excited to grow again in Sarasota with the only non-stop flights to Trenton,” Frontier senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz said in a news release. “We appreciate the overwhelmingly positive response from customers to our service in Sarasota and look forward to continuing our outstanding partnership with the community and airport.”

In addition, Frontier will increase its winter service to Cleveland and Philadelphia from two flights a week to three.

“We are excited to see Frontier Airlines continue to grow their service by adding a fourth non-stop destination at SRQ,” said Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

“This new service between Trenton and Sarasota/Bradenton will provide visitors and the local community convenient, non-stop, low-cost service to New Jersey’s capital city, and easy access to the major population centers of Philadelphia and New York City. We look forward to the inaugural flight on Nov. 15, just in time the holidays.”