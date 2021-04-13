Piney Point crisis leads DeSantis, state leaders to put together a full closure plan

After an environmental disaster and a directive from Gov. Ron DeSantis, state leaders say they’re committed to closing Piney Point.

The former phosphate processing plant had Manatee County on pins and needles after site operators discovered a leak in a pond that threatened to collapse and send 480 million gallons of contaminated water rushing out in a massive flood event.

In a news briefing Tuesday afternoon, DeSantis said he was directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to put together a plan to permanently close the site, putting an end to a problem 20 years in the making.

“I’ve requested DEP’s team of engineers and scientists, who obviously played an important role in this response effort, to develop plans for the permanent closure of this site, including identifying necessary resources to do so,” DeSantis announced. “This will ensure the state is moving forward with a thoughtful, scientific plan toward closure to avoid another chapter in this long history.”

Piney Point has been under the FDEP’s jurisdiction ever since previous owners abandoned the site in 2001. Since then, FDEP has been tasked with working toward a solution. In 2006, HRK Holdings, LLC, the current property owners, purchased the site from FDEP under an agreement that said both parties would continue working toward clearing the hazardous material still stored on the 676-acre industrial site.

When the phosphate plant was abandoned 20 years ago, the owners left behind millions of gallons of process water. Process water, which helps runs the equipment, becomes rich in nutrients that can be harmful to the environment. That water must be treated and cleaned before it can be released back into the environment.

But when site operators discovered a leak in one of the ponds, FDEP approved an emergency final order allowing them to pump that water into Tampa Bay as quickly as possible. The location of the leak ran the risk of destabilizing the gypsum stacks that the water sits on top of, which could have breached the wall and send a 20-foot surge of water into the area.

4/13/2021--Acting County Administrator Scott Hopes speaks during a Tuesday morning press conference regarding the crisis at Piney Point. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to put together a plan for the full closure of the site. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com

Gypsum is a slightly radioactive byproduct of phosphate processing. Because it cannot be used for anything else, the leftover gypsum at Piney Point forms an 80-foot-tall hill, which the process water ponds sit on top of at Piney Point.

The first step in closing the site, DeSantis said, is getting rid of that process water. There are already two companies on-site working to clean the 221 million gallons of water that are still in the pond that began leaking on March 25.

According to DeSantis, those companies are working on a $15.4 million contract to finish emptying the pond. They are using innovative technology that can remove and recycle the nitrogen, phosphorous and ammonia that’s in the water.

The Florida Legislature is also working to resolve Piney Point. State leaders say they hope to budget the estimated $200 million needed to close the site for good by the end of 2022. This year, leaders say they plan to approve and allocate half of those funds.

“We’re looking forward to getting these dollars,” Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said during the press conference.