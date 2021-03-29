400 million gallons of contaminated Piney Point water may be released at Port Manatee

State officials may authorize the release of about 400 million gallons of contaminated water from the Piney Point reservoirs, just months after site operators warned that the ponds were reaching maximum capacity.

The request comes after a leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water reservoir on Thursday of last week. Since then, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been in consultation with site operators who recommended draining the pond that is filled with water rich in nitrogen and phosphorous.

According to a pollution notice filed with FDEP Monday afternoon, the leak could destabilize the gypsum stack, which is why site operators requested an emergency final order to clear the entire pond.

Piney Point has infrastructure that allows for the pond to drain out to Port Manatee, leading directly into Tampa Bay. As of Monday afternoon, state officials have not publicly announced whether they will authorize the release of the 400 million gallons.

The emergency order could be approved as soon as Monday evening, with the drainage release beginning Tuesday.

In the meantime, site operators said that they’ve begun sending water into Piney Point Creek, just north of the former phosphate plant. That release of water “is being done in order to keep the integrity of the stack system,” according to the pollution notice, which listed the spill as an on-going release.

“HRK Holdings, LLC, would like to report process water bypassing the wastewater management system and releasing into Piney Point Creek, which leads into lower Tampa Bay,” the pollution notice said.

01/21/21--Piney Point, Manatee County’s biggest potential for environmental disaster, has become a chief concern for local officials. The 676-acre site sits on the edge of Tampa Bay, holding nearly 800 million gallons of water created as a byproduct of phosphate mining. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

The recent breach comes as the Manatee Board of County Commissioners refocused on finding a resolution to Piney Point. Board members recently met with state legislators and the FDEP officials to discuss what can be done to get rid of the contaminated process water once and for all.

Process water is a chemical byproduct of phosphate mining that is usually treated before it’s released. The water is high in nutrients that can lead to harmful algae blooms like red tide.

In September, Jeff Barath, Piney Point’s site manager, told the board that the ponds were holding about 750 million gallons of water, putting the site at 92 percent capacity. By January, the site held about 800 million gallons of water.

Spills have happened at Piney Point before. In 2001, Tropical Storm Gabrielle forced FDEP to release 10 million gallons of water into Bishop Harbor. FDEP ordered another release 10 years later after discovering a breached pond liner, sending 170 million gallons of water into the bay.

The board hopes to secure a fund-sharing agreement with FDEP this year to build a deepwater injection well that would put the contaminated water deep below the ground surface. In January, the board voted to approve an appropriations request in the Florida Legislature that would see the county provide up to $6 million to pay for half of an “emergency water treatment program.”