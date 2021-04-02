Emergency Management teams respond to Piney Point to form blockade after wall breach

Local and state emergency management teams are responding to Piney Point Friday afternoon after a breach was observed in the wall of a leaking pond.

A “breakout of seepage” along the eastern wall of the New Gypsum Stack South reservoir began around 4. p.m, according to the Florida Department of Environment Protection.

“FDEP’s Emergency Management Staff are on site and coordinating with Manatee County to provide assistance with an engineered blockade of natural landscape to halt the breakout to contain the system,” Weesam Khoury, FDEP’s press secretary, said in a statement.

In addition to FDEP Emergency Management, the county’s own Emergency Management and Public Works teams are responding to assist at Piney Point.

As of Friday evening, discharges from the seepage breach were being stored in Piney Point’s lined stormwater system, preventing any contaminated process water from leaving the site.

The seepage breach is concentrated in a section of the wall about 30 feet off the ground. Emergency responders are working to block the breach before it forces the gypsum stack to collapse.

FDEP’s update is the latest development at Piney Point, where site operators last week discovered a leak in the 77-acre New Gypsum Stack South pond, which holds an estimated 480 million gallons of process water.

That leak runs the risk of destabilizing the gypsum stacks, which could lead to the complete collapse of the entire system. In order to prevent that catastrophe, FDEP approved an emergency final order on Monday allowing site operators to begin pumping water into Tampa Bay in order to relieve the pressure on the gypsum stacks.