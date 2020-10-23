Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 23

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

Another COVID-19 death reported in Manatee County

Manatee County has 87 new cases of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health confirmed 5,557 new cases across the state — the highest daily count in more than two months.

A Manatee County resident was also among the latest 57 deaths caused by COVID-19 confirmed by the health department on Thursday.

The latest victim is an 88-year-old woman and the case is linked to a local long-term care facility.

In Manatee County, infections now total 12,761, while across Florida they total 768,091.

In Florida, there have been 16,267 residents and 203 non-residents killed by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID totals 324.

Four Manatee public schools report new COVID-19 infections

The Manatee County School District on Wednesday said there were five new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The infections, reported at three elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, resulted in quarantines for 11 students and employees.

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.