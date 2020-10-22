Bradenton Herald Logo
COVID-19 kills another Manatee resident. Florida sees most infections in a day since August

Manatee County has 87 new cases of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health confirmed 5,557 new cases across the state — the highest daily count in more than two months.

A Manatee County resident was also among the latest 57 deaths caused by COVID-19 confirmed by the health department on Thursday.

In Manatee County, infections now total 12,761, while across Florida they total 768,091.

In Florida, there have been 16,267 residents and 203 non-residents killed by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID totals 324.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

