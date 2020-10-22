Coronavirus
COVID-19 kills another Manatee resident. Florida sees most infections in a day since August
Manatee County has 87 new cases of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. The Florida Department of Health confirmed 5,557 new cases across the state — the highest daily count in more than two months.
A Manatee County resident was also among the latest 57 deaths caused by COVID-19 confirmed by the health department on Thursday.
In Manatee County, infections now total 12,761, while across Florida they total 768,091.
In Florida, there have been 16,267 residents and 203 non-residents killed by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In Manatee County, the official death toll of residents killed by COVID totals 324.
Surrounding counties
- Sarasota County: Cases increased 9,156 to 9,235. The death toll rose from 326 to 327.
- Desoto County: Cases increased 1,636 to 1,641. The death toll remained at 29.
- Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,547 to 1,558. The death toll rose at 14 to 16.
- Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 45,948 to 46,300. The death toll remained at 755.
- Pinellas County: Cases increased from 24,422 to 24,650. The death toll rose from 805 to 812.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments