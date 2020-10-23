New COVID-19 cases reported at two high schools, two elementary schools in Manatee

The Manatee County School District on Thursday said there were four new coronavirus infections on its campuses.

The infections, reported at two elementary schools and two high schools, resulted in quarantines for 50 students and employees.

On its online dashboard, the district said the new infections and quarantines were:

One student at Manatee High School. Twenty-three people were quarantined.

One employee at Mills Elementary School. There were no exposures.

One student at Palmetto High School. Nine people were quarantined.

One student at Willis Elementary School. Eighteen people were quarantined.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported 145 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,633 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17:

