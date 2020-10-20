Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 20

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

More coronavirus infections reported in Manatee County

Another 46 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday. They were among 1,707 new cases reported statewide on Monday as Florida’s pandemic death toll surpassed 16,000 residents.

Manatee County residents are testing positive for COVID-19 at higher rates, according to the most recent test results received by the state health department. After positivity rates declined in September, October’s test results show an increase in the proportion of new positive cases to levels last seen in mid-August.

On average, about 5% of tests reported over the past two weeks were new positive cases. That compares to average weekly rates below 4% throughout most of September.

And on Sunday, 7.7% of COVID-19 test results for Manatee County were new positive cases, according to state health department data. It was the highest daily positivity rate reported in weeks.

With the addition of Monday’s newly reported cases, Manatee’s cumulative total since the coronavirus outbreak began is at 12,584. The death toll in Manatee County remained at 320.

Statewide, there have been 756,727 infections.

An additional 54 deaths from COVID-19 were also reported across the state on Monday. Florida’s resident death toll during the pandemic climbed to 16,021, while the non-resident death toll remained at 201.

Florida has had the most deaths of any state over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the third-most deaths per 100,000 residents.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate, a measure of all tests since the outbreak began, increased very slightly from 10.82% to 10.83% on Monday.

More COVID-19 cases, quarantines reported at Manatee County public schools

The Manatee County School District on Monday said there were 13 new coronavirus infections on its campuses, the most reported on a single day since the start of school on Aug. 17.

The infections, reported at nine schools, resulted in quarantines for 124 students and employees, the most on a single day since Aug. 31 when 215 people were sent home after they were exposed at school to someone with COVID-19.

More than half of the exposures were at a single elementary school.

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.