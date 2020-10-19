Manatee elementary school reports its first COVID-19 case. 66 people go into quarantine

The Manatee County School District on Monday said there were 13 new coronavirus infections on its campuses, the most reported on a single day since the start of school on Aug. 17.

The infections, reported at nine schools, resulted in quarantines for 124 students and employees, the most on a single day since Aug. 31 when 215 people were sent home after they were exposed at school to someone with COVID-19.

More than half of the quarantines were at Tillman Elementary School in Palmetto, after a single employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was the first case reported at the school since the start of the year on Aug. 17.

On its online dashboard, the district said the new infections and quarantines were at:

One employee at Bayshore Elementary School. Twenty-two people were quarantined.

One employee at Daughtrey Elementary School. Twenty people were quarantined.

One student at Harvey Elementary School. No exposures.

Three students at Lakewood Ranch High School. Six people were quarantined.

One student at Palmetto High School. Four people were quarantined.

One employee at Prine Elementary School. No exposures.

Two employees and one student at Samoset Elementary School. Five people were quarantined.

One employee at Sea Breeze Elementary School. One person was quarantined..

One employee at Tillman Elementary School. Sixty-six people were quarantined.

As of Monday, the district has reported 133 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,551 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17:

Abel Elementary: 71 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 15.

Ballard Elementary: 29 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 18 and Aug. 31.

Bashaw Elementary: 25 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 9.

Bayshore Elementary: 51 exposures and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 20, Sep. 28 and Oct. 19.

Bayshore High: one person quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 21.

Blackburn Elementary: 12 people quarantined after exposure to two students, Aug. 24.

Braden River High: 56 exposures, eight positive students and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 9, Sep. 16, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 14 and Oct. 16.

Braden River Middle: 24 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 10 and Sep. 28.

Buffalo Creek Middle: 14 exposures and two positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 12.

Daughtrey Elementary: 20 exposures to two positive employees in reports on Sep. 22 and Oct. 19.

Freedom Elementary: seven exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Sep. 23 and Oct. 7.

Gullett Elementary: 16 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 25.

Harvey Elementary: 100 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 2, Sep. 8, Sep. 15 and Oct. 19.

Haile Middle: nine exposures and two positive students between reports on Oct. 7 and Oct. 16.

Jain Middle: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Oct. 8.

Johnson K-8: Ten people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 11.

Lakewood Ranch High: 66 people quarantined, four positive employees and nine positive students between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 18, Oct. 6, Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 19.

Lee Middle: four exposures and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4 and Oct. 14.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: 27 exposures, one positive student and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 16.

Manatee High: 155 exposures, six positive students and three positive employees between reports on Aug. 21, Aug. 25, Sep. 2, Sep. 15, Oct. 2, Oct. 13 and Oct. 16.

Manatee Technical College, all campuses: 11 exposures, five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 19 and Oct. 13.

Matze Support Center: one exposure to one positive employee, Oct. 16.

McNeal Elementary: no exposures, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Sep. 18 and Sep. 21.

Miller Elementary: 20 people exposed to one positive student, Oct. 15.

Mills Elementary: 14 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 3.

Moody Elementary: 34 quarantines, one positive employee and one positive student between reports on Aug. 21 and Oct. 6.

Nolan Middle: 73 exposures, two positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 31, Sep. 1 and Oct. 2.

Palm View K-8: 68 exposures, one positive employee and four positive students between reports on Sep. 18 and Oct. 13.

Palma Sola Elementary: 38 exposures, one positive employee and two positive students between reports on Aug. 25, Aug. 26 and Sep. 17.

Palmetto Elementary: 38 exposures, three positive students and one positive employee between reports on Aug. 25, Sep. 14 and Oct. 16.

Palmetto High: 179 exposures and five positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 27 Aug. 31, Sep. 23, Oct. 8 , Oct. 14 and Oct. 19.

Parrish Community High: 26 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 18, Sep. 8, Sep. 16, Oct. 7 and Oct. 12.

Prine Elementary: 17 people quarantined, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 8, Oct. 9 and Oct. 13.

Samoset Elementary:43 people quarantined after exposure to three students and two employees between reports on Aug. 26 and Oct. 19..

Sea Breeze Elementary: one exposure to one positive student and one postive employee between reports on Oct. 16. and Oct. 19.

Southeast High: 31 exposures, one positive student and two positive employees between reports on Sep. 4, Sep. 8 and Sep. 15.

Sugg Middle: no exposures to one positive student, Aug. 20. (On Oct. 16, the school district reported 33 exposures but did not say how many students and/or employees had COVID-19.)

Tara Elementary: 53 exposures and five positive students between reports on Aug. 19 Sep. 11, Sep. 24 and Sep. 25.

Tillman Elementary: 66 exposures after one employee tested positive, Oct. 19.

Williams Elementary: 73 exposures, two positive employees and one positive student between reports on Aug. 18, Aug. 31 and Sep. 4.

Willis Elementary: eight people quarantined after exposure to one student, Aug. 21.

Witt Elementary: 18 people quarantined after exposure to one student, Sep. 16.

Lakewood Ranch has reported the most COVID-19 infections, 13. The only other school in double figures is Braden River High School, with 10.