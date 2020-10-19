Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Manatee elementary school reports its first COVID-19 case. 66 people go into quarantine

Herald staff report

Manatee

The Manatee County School District on Monday said there were 13 new coronavirus infections on its campuses, the most reported on a single day since the start of school on Aug. 17.

The infections, reported at nine schools, resulted in quarantines for 124 students and employees, the most on a single day since Aug. 31 when 215 people were sent home after they were exposed at school to someone with COVID-19.

More than half of the quarantines were at Tillman Elementary School in Palmetto, after a single employee was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was the first case reported at the school since the start of the year on Aug. 17.

On its online dashboard, the district said the new infections and quarantines were at:

As of Monday, the district has reported 133 infections since the start of the school year on Aug. 17, and 1,551 exposures and quarantines since Aug. 17:

Lakewood Ranch has reported the most COVID-19 infections, 13. The only other school in double figures is Braden River High School, with 10.

