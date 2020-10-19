46 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida death toll passes 16,000 residents

Another 46 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday. They were among 1,707 new cases reported statewide on Monday as Florida’s pandemic death toll surpassed 16,000 residents.

Manatee County residents are testing positive for COVID-19 at higher rates, according to the most recent test results received by the state health department. After positivity rates declined in September, October’s test results show an increase in the proportion of new positive cases to levels last seen in mid-August.

On average, about 5% of tests reported over the past two weeks were new positive cases. That compares to average weekly rates below 4% throughout most of September.

And on Sunday, 7.7% of COVID-19 test results for Manatee County were new positive cases, according to state health department data. It was the highest daily positivity rate reported in weeks.

With the addition of Monday’s newly reported cases, Manatee’s cumulative total since the coronavirus outbreak began is at 12,584. The death toll in Manatee County remained at 320.

Statewide, there have been 756,727 infections.

An additional 54 deaths from COVID-19 were also reported across the state on Monday. Florida’s resident death toll during the pandemic climbed to 16,021, while the non-resident death toll remained at 201.

Florida has had the most deaths of any state over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the third-most deaths per 100,000 residents.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate, a measure of all tests since the outbreak began, increased very slightly from 10.82% to 10.83% on Monday.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 12,538 to 12,584.

The death toll remained at 320.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak remained at 855 residents.

The number of males infected is 5,789 compared to 6,535 females with 120 unidentified.

The number of tests administered since the outbreak increased from 115,834 to 116,157.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate increased from 10.82% to 10.83%. That compares to 10.81% last week, 10.79% two weeks ago, 10.76% three weeks ago and 10.78% a month ago.

871 cases (7% of all cases) and 138 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





35 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 755,020 to 756,727.

Resident deaths increased from 15,967 to 16,021. Non-resident deaths remained at 201.

Florida’s positivity rate decreased from 13.18% to 13.17%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 9,020 to 9,057. The death toll remained at 311.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 24,099 to 24,169. The death toll increased from 800 to 801.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 45,455 to 45,538. The death toll increased from 750 to 751.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,533 to 1,534. The death toll remained at 13.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,626 to 1,627. The death toll remained at 28.