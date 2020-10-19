Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

46 more test positive for COVID-19 in Manatee County. Florida death toll passes 16,000 residents

Manatee

Another 46 Manatee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Monday. They were among 1,707 new cases reported statewide on Monday as Florida’s pandemic death toll surpassed 16,000 residents.

Manatee County residents are testing positive for COVID-19 at higher rates, according to the most recent test results received by the state health department. After positivity rates declined in September, October’s test results show an increase in the proportion of new positive cases to levels last seen in mid-August.

On average, about 5% of tests reported over the past two weeks were new positive cases. That compares to average weekly rates below 4% throughout most of September.

And on Sunday, 7.7% of COVID-19 test results for Manatee County were new positive cases, according to state health department data. It was the highest daily positivity rate reported in weeks.

With the addition of Monday’s newly reported cases, Manatee’s cumulative total since the coronavirus outbreak began is at 12,584. The death toll in Manatee County remained at 320.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Statewide, there have been 756,727 infections.

An additional 54 deaths from COVID-19 were also reported across the state on Monday. Florida’s resident death toll during the pandemic climbed to 16,021, while the non-resident death toll remained at 201.

Florida has had the most deaths of any state over the past week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the third-most deaths per 100,000 residents.

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate, a measure of all tests since the outbreak began, increased very slightly from 10.82% to 10.83% on Monday.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
