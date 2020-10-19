Coronavirus updates: Here’s what to know in Bradenton and Manatee County on Oct. 19

The latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in Bradenton and Manatee County

Another COVID-19 death reported in Manatee County

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, while 50 more residents have tested positive.

They were among 2,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported statewide on Sunday.

Manatee County’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 320.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Manatee County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count since testing began reached 12,538 on Sunday.

Statewide, there have been a total of 16,168 deaths, including 201 non-residents, and 755,020 infections reported.

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 infections, quarantines

Seven new COVID-19 cases on Manatee County School District property led to quarantines for 102 people — half of them at Manatee High School District, the district said Friday.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Read more here.

More COVID-19 headlines

As Florida reopens, demand increases for COVID-19 testing in Manatee County

Masks protect Manatee schools from COVID-19. Some of the most at-need schools got donations

Florida is no longer funding staff coronavirus testing at ALFs. Some are in a pinch

More COVID-19 relief money available for Manatee businesses, residents

Applications will open this month for additional rounds of COVID-19 relief funding for Manatee County residents, businesses and organizations.

Up to $70 million has been allocated for the Manatee CARES Act program to help the community recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, more than $16.2 million worth of financial assistance has been approved for community health and economic recovery programs, and an additional $6.7 million has been approved for public health and safety and government and community facility costs.

Read more here.

FOOD PANTRIES IN MANATEE COUNTY





As COVID-19 has ravaged Manatee County and employers have shedded jobs, food security has become a bigger issue for many residents.

Manatee County government has released a list of food pantries in the county where residents can obtain free food and other assistance.

Read it here.

NEED A JOB? LOOK HERE

Employers can post jobs while workers displaced by the coronavirus pandemic can search for them at jobfocus.com, a service hosted by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

Also, here is a link to more information about applying for unemployment benefits in Florida.

BRADENTON RESTAURANTS OFFERING TAKE-HOME AND DELIVERY SERVICES

The Bradenton Herald has published a list of restaurants offering take out and/or delivery services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, feel free to leave the names, addresses and phone numbers of other restaurants, either as a comment on our Facebook page or on the page for the Manatee Eats group.