Another Manatee resident dies from COVID-19, while 50 more test positive

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, while 50 more residents have tested positive.

They were among 2,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported statewide on Sunday.

Manatee County’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 320. Of known local cases, 2.6% have been fatal, according to state health department data.

Manatee County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count since testing began reached 12,538 on Sunday. Over the last week, an average of 4.4% of test results were new positive cases. That is a slight decrease from the week before, when an average of 4.6% of new tests were positive, according to health department data.

The county’s overall positivity rate, or percent of positive cases out of all tests conducted, has remained at or around 10.8% since early September.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Florida’s cumulative COVID-19 case count climbed to 755,020 on Sunday. Florida has had the third most cases of any state during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In cases per 100,000 people, Florida ranks sixth.

Another 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide on Sunday. The resident death toll now stands at 15,967, while the non-resident death toll remained at 201. Florida has had the most reported COVID-19 deaths of any state over the last week, according to the CDC.

Since the outbreak began, Florida has had the 10th highest death rate in the country with 74 cases per 100,000 that were fatal, according to the CDC.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 12,488 to 12,538. (395 new cases were recorded over the last week.)

The death toll rose from 319 to 320. (17 new deaths were recorded over the last week.)

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 853 to 855 residents.

The number of males infected is 5,765 compared to 6,512 females with 122 unidentified.

The number of tests administered since the outbreak increased from 115,498 to 115,834. (3,540 tests were recorded over the last week.)

Manatee County’s overall positivity rate increased from 10.81% to 10.82%. That compares to 10.81% last week, 10.79% two weeks ago, 10.76% three weeks ago and 10.78% a month ago.

870 cases (7% of all cases) and 138 deaths were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





35 cases have been reported at Manatee County correctional facilities.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 752,481 to 755,020.

Resident deaths increased from 15,917 to 15,967. Non-resident deaths remained at 201.

Florida positivity rate remained at 13.18%.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County: Cases increased from 8,969 to 9,020. The death toll increased from 309 to 311.

Pinellas County: Cases increased from 23,982 to 24,099. The death toll increased from 798 to 800.

Hillsborough County: Cases increased from 45,275 to 45,455. The death toll increased from 745 to 750.

Hardee County: Cases increased from 1,524 to 1,533. The death toll increased from 11 to 13.

Desoto County: Cases increased from 1,620 to 1,626. The death toll increased from 28.