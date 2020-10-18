Bradenton Herald Logo
Coronavirus

Another Manatee resident dies from COVID-19, while 50 more test positive

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, while 50 more residents have tested positive.

They were among 2,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported statewide on Sunday.

Manatee County’s death toll from the pandemic now stands at 320. Of known local cases, 2.6% have been fatal, according to state health department data.

Manatee County’s cumulative COVID-19 case count since testing began reached 12,538 on Sunday. Over the last week, an average of 4.4% of test results were new positive cases. That is a slight decrease from the week before, when an average of 4.6% of new tests were positive, according to health department data.

The county’s overall positivity rate, or percent of positive cases out of all tests conducted, has remained at or around 10.8% since early September.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Florida’s cumulative COVID-19 case count climbed to 755,020 on Sunday. Florida has had the third most cases of any state during the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In cases per 100,000 people, Florida ranks sixth.

Another 50 COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide on Sunday. The resident death toll now stands at 15,967, while the non-resident death toll remained at 201. Florida has had the most reported COVID-19 deaths of any state over the last week, according to the CDC.

Since the outbreak began, Florida has had the 10th highest death rate in the country with 74 cases per 100,000 that were fatal, according to the CDC.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
